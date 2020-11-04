WATERTOWN — Assemblyman Mark C. Walczyk, R-Watertown, appears to have defeated his Democratic challenger, Alex V. Hammond, to keep his 116th Assembly District seat, according to unofficial results.
Mr. Walczyk had a commanding lead Tuesday night as he changed into his St. Lawrence tartan suit before addressing supporters at the Paddock Arcade.
Mr. Walczyk, who unseated longtime Democratic Assemblywoman Addie Jenne in 2018, was ahead by 13,263 votes as of 11:45 p.m. Tuesday. Although there are still about 10,000 absentee ballots left to be counted in the district, the deficit is not likely to change the outcome of the election. His opponent, Mr. Hammond, said he called Mr. Walczyk shortly before 1 a.m. on Wednesday and congratulated him on his win and a hard-fought race.
At about 11:15 p.m., Mr. Walczyk spoke to supporters inside the Paddock Arcade on Public Square, thanking them and issuing hope that the country gets back to the basics, like God, country and family. He also thanked his opponent, the first-time Assembly candidate Mr. Hammond, for running a clean campaign.
Mr. Walczyk said there are two answers when it comes to making changes in the Democratically controlled Assembly and state government: Fight the opposition, or work together. He said he would build coalitions and share an understanding by communicating with those who don’t live in his district — that way he can compare to ideas he might disagree with from downstate.
“That’s something I’m really proud that I’ve done over the last two years, and if the voters send me back to Albany tonight, I look forward to doing more of that over the next two,” he said.
As he awaited results, Mr. Walczyk said his message to supporters of either President Donald J. Trump or Democratic opponent Joe R. Biden is basic.
“It’s love your neighbor,” he said. “The question to each voter, whether you’ve voted for Biden or Trump today, or absentee or voting early, the question is whether you can be OK with your neighbor if they voted for the other guy.”
But he said he doesn’t think the possibility of civil unrest is likely in the north country.
“We don’t see the same division that you see in some of other places in the country,” he said.
Mr. Walczyk said there are upward of 10,000 absentee ballots that would be counted after Election Day. For Tuesday night it was about getting out to a comfortable enough lead to not have to worry about them.
“I have a sense that it is going to be tonight,” he said on getting clarity on whether he will win. “I think over the last two years, I have worked very hard in a bipartisan way and we have felt a ground sell of support and momentum this entire campaign.”
