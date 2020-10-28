Assemblyman Mark C. Walczyk, R-Watertown, outraised his Democratic opponent for the 116th Assembly District, Alex V. Hammond, in the most recent campaign finance filing period, according to financial disclosures submitted Oct. 23.
In financial reports that cover campaign donations and expenditures from Sept. 29 to Oct. 19, Mr. Hammond reported raising a total of $5,505 from all sources, while Mr. Walczyk reported raising $10,082.
Mr. Hammond’s donations were mostly individual donations, which account for $4,505. He had 33 individual donations made to his campaign in the last reporting period, with at least eight donations made from outside the district.
Mr. Walczyk raised $4,582 from individual donations in the last reporting period, with 21 individual donations made. At least five of those donations came from outside the district.
Mr. Hammond also raised $1,000 in donations from unions in the region. The International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers New York union donated $500 to his campaign, and the Union of Auto Workers ninth regional chapter donated $500 as well. Mr. Walczyk had no direct union donations made to his campaign in the last reporting period.
Mr. Walczyk had $2,350 donated to his campaign by companies and political action committees. The Albany offices of Zimmerman and Associates, an information management consulting firm that works with the federal government, donated $100 to his campaign. The PAC for Eli Lilly and Company, a pharmaceutical company based out of Indianapolis, Ind., donated $500 to Mr. Walczyk’s campaign as well.
The PAC for the Civil Service Employees Association, a union representing workers in the public sector, donated $750 to his campaign, and the PAC for the Associated Builders and Contractors of the Empire State union donated $1,000.
Mr. Walczyk also had $5,500 transferred into his campaign from other local political organizations. The St. Lawrence County Republican Committee transferred $1,000 to his campaign and the Jefferson County Republican Committee transferred $2,500.
Friends of Joe Griffo, the campaign committee to re-elect state Sen. Joseph A. Griffo, R-Rome, also gave Mr. Walczyk’s campaign $2,000.
Mr. Hammond had no funds transferred to his campaign in the last reporting period.
For expenses, Mr. Hammond spent $9,200 over the last reporting period, while Mr. Walczyk spent $11,837.
Mr. Hammond primarily spent his campaign funds on mailers and advertisements. He spent $4,526 on campaign mailers printed and mailed by TJP Strategies, a political campaign media consulting company based in Missouri. He also spent $3,464 on print ads in the North Country This Week newspaper, and $500 for television ads produced by Jacob McNamara, a freelance videographer in Madrid. The rest of Mr. Hammond’s campaign expenses were for donation platform processing fees, subscriptions to local news outlets, a rented conference room and postal processing fees.
Mr. Walczyk also spent a bulk of his campaign funds on advertisements — $7,010 in total. He spent $2,498 on radio advertisements with Community Broadcasters, owners of local radio stations 95.3 The Wolf, 100.7 The Eagle, Magic 103.1, WATN 104.1 FM, 94.1 Rock and The Border 106.7.
He spent $2,513 for radio ads with Stephens Media Group, who own 10 radio stations in Watertown, Massena and Ogdensburg, and spent $749.50 for ads on the radio station B99.3 in Potsdam. He also spent $250 for radio ads with Intrepid Broadcasting, the owners of TUNES 92.5.
Mr. Walczyk spent a combined $1,000 for an advertising campaign with Runningboards Marketing, a local company that runs digital advertising trucks that drive around the region.
Besides advertising, Mr. Walczyk spent $1,500 on literature printed by the New York Republican Assembly Campaign Committee, and $922 on palm cards, which are small printed cards with candidate information, produced by Stubbs Printing in Massena.
Mr. Walczyk ended the filing period with $32,773 in unspent campaign funds, significantly more than the $12,559 that Mr. Hammond ended the period with. The candidates will not submit further campaign finance disclosures until Nov. 30, 27 days after the general election.
