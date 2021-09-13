WATERTOWN — The city’s Water Department will shut the water for repairs from 856 S. Massey St. to the end of South Massey Street from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. today.
The Water Department crews will establish warning signage in the work area.
Motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes during construction to avoid delays.
If in this area, motorists should exercise extreme caution when encountering work crews and work zones.
