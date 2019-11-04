Water to be shut off near Arsenal bridge
WATERTOWN — The city’s Water Department will be shutting off water Tuesday morning to complete repairs to the water line at the Arsenal Street bridge.

The work, which begins at 7 a.m., will last the majority of the day. Water will be shut off from North Orchard Street to Scio Street.

Residents will have discolored water that will clear once hydrants are flushed.

