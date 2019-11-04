WATERTOWN — The city’s Water Department will be shutting off water Tuesday morning to complete repairs to the water line at the Arsenal Street bridge.
The work, which begins at 7 a.m., will last the majority of the day. Water will be shut off from North Orchard Street to Scio Street.
Residents will have discolored water that will clear once hydrants are flushed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.