WATERTOWN — Never mind Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.
City officials said no to a single brightly-lit billboard on top of a building inside the downtown business district.
A local businessman wanted to place a high-resolution LED display billboard on a Court Street building rooftop.
But the city’s Code Enforcement office recently denied the application for a sign permit, citing the digital sign would be a distraction to traffic below and an annoyance to tenants in the Woolworth Building across the street.
The owners of Runningboards Marketing Advertising Agency in Watertown, known for its trucks with digital displays, was denied the sign permit on the building owned by local businessman Jake Johnson.
“Would you want to live in that apartment building across the street? It would be daylight all day long,” said Shawn R. McWayne, the city code enforcement supervisor.
Wanting to keep a traditional downtown, City Manager Rick Finn said the city didn’t want the central business district ended up looking “like a fancy Christmas tree” or Times Square in New York City.
But Mr. Johnson said the sign could be used to better brand the city.
“I think the city needs to be more open to change,” he said, “change that will affect the city in a positive way.”
The digital sign could show Watertown Wolves games, school cancellations and Thompson Park. He would not say how much revenue he’d make off the sign, only that it was “an investment.”
In responding to the new technology, the City Council will consider establishing a one-year, citywide moratorium on the electronic signs until the city figures out how to handle them, Mr. Finn said.
Under the moratorium, the city would not issue permits or variances by the Zoning Board of Appeals to construct, erect or install digital/LED/electronic signage.
“We want to know what we want to do first,” Mr. Finn said.
The issue came to the forefront when Runningboards applied to install a digital sign on the roof of the two-story former Watertown Bank Building at 104 Court St.
But Mr. McWayne said the sign would be too much of a distraction to tenants in the apartment building and to motorists driving through the area.
He denied the request under the existing zoning law, as it represents signs which would “permit the beams or illumination therefrom to be directed so as to cause glare or reflection upon a street, sidewalk or adjacent privately owned premises.”
The request comes at a time when the Planning Board is considering a change to sign provisions and modifying the city’s zoning ordinances for the first time since 1959, Mr. Finn said.
