WATERTOWN — Brandy L. Shoen was already picking up trash in and around the Thompson Park circle.
So she thought she could do more to make the city of Watertown more beautiful.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for using NNY360! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our complimentary NNY360 content.
Thank you for using NNY360! Support local journalism — join now!
Thank you for using NNY360! Support local journalism — join now!
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for using NNY360! We hope that you continue to enjoy our complimentary NNY360 content.
Thank you for using NNY360! We hope that you continue to enjoy our complimentary NNY360 content.
Thank you for using NNY360! We hope that you continue to enjoy our complimentary NNY360 content.
Thank you for using NNY360! We hope that you continue to enjoy our complimentary NNY360 content.
Thank you for using NNY360! We hope that you continue to enjoy our complimentary NNY360 content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
To enjoy all our content, join now!
WATERTOWN — Brandy L. Shoen was already picking up trash in and around the Thompson Park circle.
So she thought she could do more to make the city of Watertown more beautiful.
She and her family became the first to sign up and be approved for the city’s Adopt-A-Spot program, an initiative designed to help community members become involved in the beautification of the city and improve the quality of life.
“It’s very exciting,” she said.
She’s so excited that she was already out weed whacking in the circle on Monday night.
Mrs. Shoen; her husband and for City Council candidate Ben; daughter Olivia Ritz; and mother-in-law Mary Shoen are now waiting to get city approval for what they’ll be planting there.
Under the program, individuals, families, groups, businesses and organizations can “adopt” a park or other public space in the city.
The spaces include local parks, traffic islands, medians and other similar locales.
Adopt-A-Spot participants commit to cleaning their park or public space at least once a month and, if able to and with approval from the city, beautify the space through the planting and maintenance of flowers or greenery.
Typical activities include picking up trash, raking, weeding, mulching, planting and reporting any hazards, graffiti or vandalism to the city.
The commitment is for a calendar year, with the option to extend, if desired.
City Councilwoman Sarah V. Compo Pierce proposed that kind of volunteer effort in city-owned parks and public places throughout Watertown.
“I think it’s a good way to get people interested in beautifying the city,” she said.
Some local business people and realtors also have expressed interest in the program, she said.
Councilwoman Compo Pierce came up with the idea from Ten Eyck Street resident Allison F. Gorham, who has planted flowers and put up decorations in a small park at Clinton, Massey and Holcomb streets.
She put together a list of about 30 spots where the work can be completed.
The councilwoman figured that enthusiasm for the city could be expanded throughout Watertown and that there would be interest from people who would want to make it a better place to live.
City officials hope to recognize participants’ efforts on the city’s website and/or Facebook pages in recognition of their efforts.
More information, including an application for those interested in participating in the Adopt-A-Spot program, can be found athttp://wdt.me/Adopt_A_Spot.
Johnson Newspapers 7.1
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.