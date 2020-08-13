WATERTOWN — Starting today, the city of Watertown, in partnership with First Student Transit, will offer a free shuttle to the new Thompson Park pool.
The free run to the park will run through Saturday, Sept. 5.
The shuttle will operate Mondays through Saturdays.
First Student will pick up riders at the Fairgrounds Arena and The North Side Flynn Pool on Division Street. Check the city’s website for pickup and drop off times.
The shuttle is free of charge this summer as a result of the federal CARES Act from coronavirus stimulus funding received for CitiBus transit operations in Watertown.
Riders are asked to continue wearing face masks while on the bus and follow social distancing guidelines.
(1) comment
Great for the gimmee free stuff crowd
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.