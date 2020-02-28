WATERTOWN — Due to the heavy snowfall and poor weather conditions, the city police department is recommending no unnecessary travel in the city.
Police say officers have responded to numerous motor vehicle accidents as well as several vehicles being stuck in the roadway. Police have had reports of tow trucks taking over an hour to respond to assist moving vehicles.
For those who are traveling in the city, police are urging you to use extreme caution. The roads and sidewalks are snow covered.
Pedestrians are permitted to walk in the roadway only when sidewalks are impassable, but the pedestrian must walk against traffic as far to the left as practical. Motorists should be prepared for pedestrians walking in the roadway.
Earlier in the morning, Watertown’s CitiBus system temporarily suspended transit operations because of deteriorating road conditions.
The bus system will provide an update when operations resume as travel conditions improve.
Also, as of 10:00 a.m. today the city’s Department of Public Works refuse and recycling crews are being pulled off the roads due to the weather.
Friday pickup of trash and recycling will be done on Saturday.
