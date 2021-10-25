WATERTOWN — Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith has released a report showing that the cost of repairing the pool at the North Elementary School has escalated to $735,000, raising eyebrows that it became public just days before the Nov. 2 election.
Describing it as his October surprise, Mayor Smith’s political rivals are accusing the mayor of trying to influence the council race by releasing the report on the Flynn pool just eight days before the election.
The subject of the pool will be on the agenda for Monday’s council meeting, the day before Election Day. Council members received the report over the weekend.
“I find it highly suspicious that it’s a day before Election Day,” Councilwoman Lisa A. Ruggiero said, adding she would hope a decision won’t be made that night on the fate of the Flynn pool.
“I would like more time to decide it.”
Councilman Leonard G. Spaziani, who has pushed for the city to operate three pools, has been asking for a few months about the status of the Flynn pool and the Alteri pool, located at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds.
He, too, questioned the timing of the report.
“It’s all of a sudden it’s here,” he said, wondering why the report is being made public so close to when voters go to the polls to decide the City Council race.
Mayor Smith defended the timing of the report’s release, saying that Councilman Spaziani requested its status several times — and this is when it was completed, he said.
Repairing the pool has become a campaign issue, with council candidates divided on the issue. Two years ago, Mayor Smith campaigned on the issue that the city needed just two pools, not three.
In his two-page analysis, City Engineer Michael Delaney determined that it would cost $735,000 to fix the Flynn Pool at the North Elementary School.
Stressing that the city should not spend that kind of money for a facility used just three months of a year, Mayor Smith said the Flynn pool needs piping and its shell replaced, so the project would end up “essentially a new pool.”
“This is the cost, and it’s not cheap,” he said.
Councilwoman Sarah V. Compo-Pierce also agreed that the city cannot afford the $735,000 price tag.
“A nearly $1 million band-aid to try to fix that asset up for only 10 years is expensive,” she said.
In a memo to council members, City Manager Kenneth A. Mix wrote the $735,000 cost “is considered the most optimistic scenario because it assumes there will be no major structural deficiencies in the shell when the surface is removed.
“The repairs included in this estimate are expected to give, maybe, 10 years more life to the pool.”
Instead, a long-term solution might be replacing the pool like was done with the Thompson Park pool two years ago, Mr. Mix wrote. That pool cost $3.1 million, although the existing bathhouse at the school might be salvageable, reducing the project’s overall cost, he said.
The city was all set to demolish the Alteri pool until it was learned that the Flynn pool was the one that needed all the repairs.
Repairs kept those two pools from opening this past summer. Only the Thompson Park pool was open in the summer.
According to a memo, Parks and Recreation Superintendent Scott D. Weller wrote that 18,511 people swam in the Thompson Park pool last summer, about the same number who has used it during the past five summers.
That information proves that three pools are not needed, Mayor Smith said. But Councilwoman Ruggiero stressed that attendance was impacted by COVID, saying that she thinks that more people would use the pool if the pandemic wasn’t still occurring last summer.
As for what happens if it’s decommissioned, council members Compo-Pierce and Ryan Henry-Wilkinson emphasized that the Flynn pool needs to be replaced, especially since it’s on the city’s north side.
The city’s other two pools are located in other parts of the city.
Councilman Henry-Wilkinson said he would only go along with the Flynn pool’s demolition if it was replaced by another facility.
Councilwoman Compo-Pierce suggested a splash pad with the capabilities of turning it into an ice rink, so it could be used throughout the year, while the councilman brought up the idea for a mountain bike facility.
While Councilwoman Ruggiero was adamant that the decision would not be made at Monday night’s meeting, Councilwoman Compo-Pierce said the decision should be made by the next council taking office in January.
Mayor Smith noted that the decision ultimately would be decided during next year’s budget deliberations, no matter if the current council agreed to move forward with the repairs.
The mayor said that he released the report only after he saw that just a part of it had been released on social media and he thought the entire report should be made available.
Mr. Mix said he distributed the report on Friday to give council members a full week to study it.
