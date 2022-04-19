WATERTOWN — After much discussion on Monday night, the City Council unanimously agreed to approve a chain of command policy.
Councilman Cliff G. Olney III introduced the resolution to better define the chain of command for directives to the city manager, he said.
According to the policy, the city manager follows a directive only after a majority vote by council.
Councilman Olney proposed the policy in response to what happened during his first meeting after taking office in January when he was chastised by Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith for obtaining information from a pool consultant without going through City Manager Kenneth A. Mix.
In explaining the policy, Councilman Olney said councilors need to ask department heads questions and get answers in a timely fashion, saying it’s part of their job as council members.
On Monday night, Councilman Olney said he thought the chain of command policy is needed, accusing the mayor of giving Mr. Mix directives without getting input from council members.
Before the vote, Councilwoman Sarah V. Compo Pierce wanted further explanation about what is a directive and whether the policy would not be “micro-managing” because the proposal “reads that way.”
“This is very muddy waters,” she said.
According to the policy, all directives should come from the city manager, not an individual on council or the mayor.
“If any city department head or employee receives a ‘directive’ from any member of City Council, including the mayor, the employee shall inform the council member or mayor that all ‘directives’ must come through the chain of command or from the city manager; with no fear of insubordination or reprisal,” according to the new policy.
During a heated exchange, Mayor Smith and Councilman Olney accused each other of instructing the city manager and department heads of giving directives without the knowledge of other council members.
The council tabled another resolution, an open door policy, that Councilman Olney had proposed to allow employees to approach council members about city business.
Under the open door policy, an employee could talk to a council member without getting punished by the city manager for insubordination.
Saying he had no problem with the policy itself, city attorney Robert J. Slye said it needed to be a local law — not a resolution — and he needs to conduct some research to determine whether it would have to go to public referendum.
Who runs the city, an unelected city manager or elected council members?
