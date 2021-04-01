WATERTOWN — City Council candidate Amy Horton says she was given two options: keep her job as an account executive selling advertising for ABC50 or run for City Council.
She chose to be a candidate in this year’s City Council election.
Mrs. Horton says she was fired from her job at WWTI/ABC50 because she’s running for public office.
Mrs. Horton, 37, who’s running to fill a two-year seat to fill a vacancy on council, was told she was terminated on the same day she filed petitions with the Jefferson County Board of Elections to run for council.
“This is why people don’t run for office,” she said Wednesday, stressing that she thinks her employer should have supported her decision to get involved in the community.
Mrs. Horton is among three candidates vying for the two-year seat vacated by the January resignation of first term Councilman Jesse C.P. Roshia. They’re first competing in a June 22 primary and then the top two candidates will face off in the November election.
She got involved in the race after her interest was piqued by Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith, her former neighbor. She also watched his children one time years prior.
While she has no regrets of running, the mother of five thinks it was the right decision, although she believes her former boss could have handled the situation better.
Initially, Mrs. Horton said her former boss, station general manager David J. Males, was supportive, sending her words of encouragement in a text message on March 2 — the day after she spoke before City Council about being appointed to the vacant seat.
He told her in the text message that she “presented yourself and intentions very well,” she said in repeating the text.
On March 6, Mrs. Horton officially announced she was a candidate for council. She made the announcement using ABC50’s email system.
Several days later, Mr. Males told her he had to discuss the situation with the station’s owner, Nexstar Media Group, and its human resources department regarding whether she could pursue the council seat because there were “some gray areas” about employees running for political office, she said.
On March 12, she was told she had two options: keep her job or run for the council seat. She didn’t understand “the mixed messages” she got from him, she said, adding that she worked hard to collect the 345 petition signatures and that collecting signatures took time away from her family.
She had checked the employee handbook and there was nothing in it preventing her from getting involved in local politics or stating that it was a conflict of interest, Mrs. Horton insisted.
But then she received that second text message from Mr. Males.
That second text message was far different than the first one in which she got words of encouragement. In that text, Mr. Males simply told her that her services with the station and company “were no longer required,” she said.
“I was fired in a text message,” she said.
Mr. Males declined to comment about the situation Thursday, saying he doesn’t discuss personnel or human resources matters.
“I just don’t do that,” he said. “I don’t think it’s fair to either side.”
Employers should give their employees encouragement for wanting to serve their community, not firing them, Mrs. Horton said.
“I loved my job,” she said. “I’m really sad that I lost my job and I’m not going to work there.”
She’s not sure how the situation will play out with voters and the campaign, adding that her decision to stay in the race shows her commitment to the community.
She pointed out Douglas Rice, a candidate for a separate City Council seat this year, works at works at WWNY-TV, also known as 7 News, as a director, and his employer didn’t make it an issue. But radio talk show hosts former Mayor Jeffrey E. Graham and Glenn Curry both considered running before their employer told them they could not. Mrs. Horton said that’s a different situation because they’re on-air personalities, while she worked in the advertising department at the television station.
Mrs. Horton entered the world of local politics just a couple of months ago when she was among 11 people who were interested in getting appointed to the vacant council seat. She and Benjamin Shoen were the only two who got interviews for the appointment, but neither of them could get enough support from three council members to be appointed.
