WATERTOWN — City Council candidate Cliff G. Olney III was surprised that so many of his opponents turned out for a meet-the-candidates night that he hosted on Wednesday.
All but one of the seven candidates attended the nearly three-hour campaign event at the Full Circle Bar and Grill.
“I think it was great,” he said afterward.
It was a unique event. Candidates normally choose a bar or restaurant to hold a campaign event to meet with supporters and drum up interest in their campaigns.
“You’re preaching to the choir,” Mr. Olney said.
But Wednesday’s meet-and-greet event ended up kicking off the election season, in which there are actually two races going on.
Five candidates are running for two seats with four-year terms. Those five candidates are incumbent Lisa A. Ruggiero, Michelle Capone, Benjamin Shoen, Mr. Olney and incumbent Leonard G. Spaziani, who’s running as a write-in candidate.
Patrick J. Hickey and Amy Horton are vying against each other for a two-year seat that was vacated in January with the resignation of Jesse C.P. Roshia.
Ms. Capone called Mr. Olney before the event to tell him she was unable to attend, he said.
The six council candidates at Wednesday’s event got to talk to voters about the issues. And to each other.
While he planned for each of the candidates to take time to talk about their campaigns from a podium, the event turned into “a mixer,” he said.
Voters and candidates mingled with each other while munching on hamburgers and hot dogs and listening to a D.J. play songs by Elton John, Santana and other classic rock stars.
In the process, the candidates got to learn something about each other, Mr. Olney said. Each of the candidates at the event also sat down for interviews with The Watertown Daily Times.
Acknowledging that the campaign has been rather quiet until now, Councilwoman Ruggiero, who’s running for a second term, said she and the other candidates took the summer off after running against each other in a primary in June.
“This time is going to be eight months,” she said, noting that the primary was held in September four years ago when she ran in 2017. “It makes for a long campaign. It seemed it wasn’t on the voters’ radar.”
But she’s ready to get her message out there, the councilwoman said.
The candidates said they took up Mr. Olney’s invitation as an opportunity to talk to voters.
Some of them have already started going door to door; others have put together their strategies to canvas neighborhoods. They plan to ramp up their efforts in the coming days.
Mr. Shoen, a local contractor who’s running in his first campaign, said he has taken an informal approach to the campaign so far. He knows and sees lots of people while working, so he’s been talking to people at building supply companies and lumber yards and to his customers.
Mr. Shoen said he’ll soon head out to meet voters in a more conventional setting and tell them what he believes is needed for Watertown.
For instance, the city’s housing stock is about 65% apartments, so something needs to be done to keep homeowners here and get more to move into the city, he said.
Mr. Hickey is making a third run for City Council.
While it’s considered a part-time position, Mr. Hickey said “it’s really a full-time job,” and it seems that some candidates don’t even have enough time to campaign.
For the past five years, Mr. Hickey, a member of the Zoning Board of Appeals, said he’s attended almost every council meeting.
Because of that, he knows the issues and what people in Watertown want, he said.
“I care about Watertown and I care about the people of Watertown,” he said.
Mrs. Horton, a political neophyte, thanked Mr. Olney for hosting the campaign event.
The same issues are coming up again this election, she said, but she doesn’t understand why candidates are talking about how many pools the city should operate.
It’s an issue that should be put to bed, Mrs. Horton said.
However, she thinks that the city and Jefferson County should have a better working relationship. She pointed out the recent situation of a Factory Street apartment building being condemned, displacing several people left to live in tents on the property.
“It should be a collaborative effort of working together,” she said.
The two municipalities should also do more together to solve the drug epidemic, she said.
Mrs. Horton arrived near the end of the event, saying she’s done some “hard core” campaigning already. With the hopes of hitting 2,000 houses, she’s already been to about half that many, she said.
After a few minutes, she left to hit the neighborhoods once again, she said.
Mr. Olney said the race is a referendum on Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith, even though the mayor must wait another two years to run for re-election.
Mayor Smith now has two council members that vote with him in a bloc on the mayor’s agenda, Mr. Olney said, urging voters to elect council members that will go up against the mayor and his agenda.
Transparency, he said, is the biggest issue with the mayor. Mr. Olney criticized the mayor for not keeping Mrs. Ruggiero and Mr. Spaziani informed as council members.
He pointed to what happened with a decision not to provide $445,000 to the Hospice of Jefferson County for an expansion project this summer. Mayor Smith, he said, kept a letter from former Mayor T. Urling Walker in support of the funding from council for weeks. They should have been given that letter, Mr. Olney insisted.
Councilwoman Ruggiero also continues to hear from residents about how the Hospice project was handled by the mayor, she said.
The way the issue was handled also upset Mr. Spaziani, who was appointed to council to fill Mr. Roshia’s seat.
He has called for more transparency, clarity and sincerity on council, adding that he doesn’t trust the mayor.
“It’s all sleight of hand,” he said. “He says one thing and does another.”
Mr. Spaziani acknowledges that, as a write-in candidate, he has an uphill battle to be elected. He wished he announced his intentions of throwing his hat in the ring earlier.
“I’ve got a long road, but I got in to stir things up,” he said.
North Indiana Avenue resident Jim Lewis follows city politics closely. He attended the event to find out more about the candidates, remembering that Mr. Olney knocked on his door during a previous election.
“I’m just trying to be informed,” he said.
