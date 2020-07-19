WATERTOWN — Monday night’s City Council meeting will be the first that the public will be able to attend at City Hall since the coronavirus began in March.
Until now, council meeting have been live streamed during the pandemic.
Anyone attending the meeting must wear a mask and follow the state’s 6-feet social distancing rules.
The meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Monday in the third-floor council chambers at City Hall, 245 Washington St.
