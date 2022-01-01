WATERTOWN — The three City Council members elected in November say they are ready to get to work and help make Watertown a better place to live.
Incumbent Lisa A. Ruggiero and new members Cliff G. Olney and Patrick J. Hickey were sworn into office on New Year’s Day during a ceremony in the rotunda of the Flower Memorial Library.
Mr. Hickey, who has served as a member of the city Zoning Board of Appeals and was instrumental in reestablishing Watertown’s Neighborhood Watch group, said he’ll continue to serve the public like he has done for the past five years.
Also running for office in 2019, he attended practically all of the City Council meetings during the past five years.
He promised to listen to all sides of an issue and “to do the best for the community.”
Councilwoman Ruggiero, who was first elected four years ago and is now serving her second term, said she will continue to work hard to get things done.
She also looks forward to working with the two new council members, as well as Councilwoman Sarah V. Compo-Pierce, Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith and city staff over the next four years.
“It’s a new day,” she said. “It’s a new year and a new council.”
She listed a series of accomplishments from the past four years, such as getting the new $3.1 million pool and bathhouse built in Thompson Park, getting a labor agreement completed with the city firefighters’ union and lobbying to get the Neighborhood Watch group back up and running.
Councilwoman Ruggiero, who was the top vote-getter in the November election, said her goals for the four years include completing some much-needed HVAC improvements at City Hall and getting a series of road and sewer projects done.
She told the 50 people in attendance at Saturday’s swearing-in ceremony that government is only effective when the public is involved.
After addressing the crowd, she hugged her husband Chuck and parents, Harold and Sally L’Huillier, calling them her biggest supporters.
Councilman Olney said his election was a long journey that started in 2015 when he first ran for office.
Surprising the city’s political establishment, Councilman Olney cemented his election to the council, coming in second place in a race between five candidates.
As he did during the campaign, Councilman Olney promised he’ll usher the city in a new direction that will represent all city residents.
In his speech, he repeated what he has told his children over the years — whether you think you can do something and whether you think you can’t, “either way, you’re right,” he said.
The councilman is an 11th generation resident of Watertown dating back to when the city was first founded. His ancestors started the first trolley system, helped design the layout of the city’s streets and owned some of its first businesses.
He said that he now wants to take the city into the future.
Councilman Hickey won a two-year council seat. The seat was occupied by Jesse C.P. Roshia, who resigned in January 2021.
Council members appointed Leonard G. Spaziani to the vacant seat. He ran an unsuccessful write-in campaign.
