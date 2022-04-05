WATERTOWN — City Council members have cleaned up last week’s mess of a public auction of 25 vacant parcels.
During the March 28 auction, the city sold 18 parcels without a hitch, but the successful bidder of seven of the properties immediately backed out of the transactions, leaving confusion, chaos and some angry bidders.
As a result, some bidders complained that bids were artificially high after landlord Meira M. Shapiro kept bidding and then abruptly decided she didn’t want the properties.
Council members made sure on Monday night that the other bidders got a fair shake.
During Monday’s council meeting, councilors went through the properties one by one to decide whether they should go back to auction or be sold to the highest bids.
They sent back 12 of the vacant lots and slivers of land for a new auction.
“Vote them down and send them back to auction,” Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith instructed council members.
Two successful bidders agreed to purchase four of the properties, while six others were sold without controversy on minimum bids.
But one successful bidder, local contractor and landlord Adam Brown, told council members that he felt that he got a raw deal.
That’s because a bidding war occurred between Mr. Brown and Ms. Shapiro — who owns several rental properties in Watertown under the business The Triumph LLC — for a parcel at 512 Jefferson St.
Starting at a minimum bid of $500, they kept bidding until Ms. Shapiro gave up with a $5,500 bid at 512 Jefferson St. and Mr. Brown became the successful bidder at $5,600.
So Mr. Brown complained about “the unfairness” of the situation.
He believes the 35-foot by 95-foot parcel whould not have gone for that amount but for Ms. Shapiro driving up the price.
That Jefferson Street lot is among the properties that will go to a new auction.
The only property Ms. Shapiro wanted to keep will also be auctioned again. That parcel, 603 Boyd St., is adjacent to a three-story apartment building she owns at 137 William St. that was heavily damaged in a fire in November.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.