City Hall fully staffed, now open to public

WATERTOWN — City Hall is now open to the public, but only by appointment.

All City offices are now fully staffed following the expiration of the mandatory work-from-home executive order issued by Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo on March 16 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The public can only visit city hall by appointment and only if their business cannot be conducted another way. All visitors must wear face coverings.

The public should conduct business by telephone, mail, email, teleconference, online, and via a drop box at the Sterling Street entrance to the building.

Here are the phone numbers to contact city employees directly:

ASSESSOR’S OFFICE

315-785-7760

CODE ENFORCEMENT OFFICE

Building and Fence Permits

Code Complaints

315-785-7735

CITY CLERK’S OFFICE

Dog Licenses

Marriage Licenses

Birth/Death Certificates

Handicap Parking Permits

315-785-7780

CITY MANAGER’S OFFICE

315-785-7730

CIVIL SERVICE DEPARTMENT

Job Opportunities

Civil Service Tests

315-785-7733

COMPTROLLER’S DEPARTMENT

Pay Water Bills

Pay Taxes

Pay Parking Tickets

Buy Bus Tickets

315-785-7754

ENGINEERING DEPARTMENT

Driveway (Curb Cut) Permits

Sidewalk Permits

315-785-7740

FRINGE BENEFITS

315-785-7755

HUMAN RESOURCES DEPARTMENT

315-785-7732

OFFICE OF THE MAYOR

315-785-7720

PARKS AND RECREATION

315-785-7775

PLANNING DEPARTMENT

Site Plans

Zoning Questions

315-785-7741

PUBLIC WORKS DEPARTMENT

Street & Sewer Maintenance

Refuse Totes

315-785-7770

PURCHASING DEPARTMENT

315-785-7749

WATER DEPARTMENT

315-785-7757

