WATERTOWN — City Hall is now open to the public, but only by appointment.
All City offices are now fully staffed following the expiration of the mandatory work-from-home executive order issued by Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo on March 16 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The public can only visit city hall by appointment and only if their business cannot be conducted another way. All visitors must wear face coverings.
The public should conduct business by telephone, mail, email, teleconference, online, and via a drop box at the Sterling Street entrance to the building.
Here are the phone numbers to contact city employees directly:
ASSESSOR’S OFFICE
315-785-7760
CODE ENFORCEMENT OFFICE
Building and Fence Permits
Code Complaints
315-785-7735
CITY CLERK’S OFFICE
Dog Licenses
Marriage Licenses
Birth/Death Certificates
Handicap Parking Permits
315-785-7780
CITY MANAGER’S OFFICE
315-785-7730
CIVIL SERVICE DEPARTMENT
Job Opportunities
Civil Service Tests
315-785-7733
COMPTROLLER’S DEPARTMENT
Pay Water Bills
Pay Taxes
Pay Parking Tickets
Buy Bus Tickets
315-785-7754
ENGINEERING DEPARTMENT
Driveway (Curb Cut) Permits
Sidewalk Permits
315-785-7740
FRINGE BENEFITS
315-785-7755
HUMAN RESOURCES DEPARTMENT
315-785-7732
OFFICE OF THE MAYOR
315-785-7720
PARKS AND RECREATION
315-785-7775
PLANNING DEPARTMENT
Site Plans
Zoning Questions
315-785-7741
PUBLIC WORKS DEPARTMENT
Street & Sewer Maintenance
Refuse Totes
315-785-7770
PURCHASING DEPARTMENT
315-785-7749
WATER DEPARTMENT
315-785-7757
