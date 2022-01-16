WATERTOWN — City Manager Kenneth A. Mix is encouraging the City Council to apply for a federal grant to hire city firefighters, calling it “a sound financial decision.”
In a memo to council members on Friday, Mr. Mix wrote that it would cost less to hire new firefighters than it would for projected overtime.
Council members are expected to vote Tuesday night to apply for the federal Staffing for an Adequate Fire and Emergency Response, or SAFER grant.
The grant would pay 100% of salary costs and health benefits for three years. Fire Chief Matthew Timerman has recommended applying for four, five or seven new firefighters.
In his memo, Mr. Mix wrote that minimum manning, the labor contract requirement that 15 firefighters must be on duty at all times, plays a role in his support for applying for the SAFER grant.
Under minimum manning, at least 15 people have to be on duty 24 hours per day for 365.25 days per year, equaling 131,490 manhours per year. Those hours can be filled with people on straight time or with someone on overtime.
“Variables such as retirement tier, family or single health insurance, and pay step affect the spread, but we have all come to the same conclusion that it is less costly to hire new personnel than to fill the hours with current personnel on overtime,” he wrote.
Overtime would cost more for current firefighters than it would for new hires.
Calling it “the sweet spot,” Mr. Mix thinks the city benefits most by applying for the grant for four firefighters, which would result in a department staffed by 70 firefighters. The department currently employs 66.
In his memo, he also noted that the firefighters hired under a 2018 SAFER grant saved the city $959,533 in overtime costs. Four firefighters were hired under that SAFER grant application, which quietly expired in October.
City Comptroller James E. Mills also supports applying for the new grant.
Needing three votes, there seems to be enough support from the council to apply for the SAFER grant. Councilwoman Lisa A. Ruggiero and new council members Cliff G. Olney III and Patrick J. Hickey, who took office on Jan. 1, support it.
Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith has argued that the grant would end up costing the city money in the long run, contending that the firefighters hired through the program would remain working for the department.
During a discussion two weeks ago, Councilwoman Sarah V. Compo Pierce said she had not made up her mind whether she’d support the grant.
