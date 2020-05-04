WATERTOWN — City Manager Kenneth A. Mix is still talking to employee unions to see if they can work out a deal to cut salaries to try and save some jobs.
Mr. Mix has proposed cutting 12 filled positions in his $41.9 million spending plan to offset a $2.5 million loss in sales tax revenues caused by the coronavirus financial crash.
But during Monday’s public hearing on the budget, Mr. Mix told the City Council that some of those job losses can still be avoided with potential pay cuts. He’s put forward different options to each of the unions.
“We’re actively working on that,” he said.
No details were available Monday night.
However, the city’s management and nonunion employees have agreed to take 2 percent pay cuts, saving the city $56,000.
During Monday night’s public hearing, Allison Christiansen, an IT specialist who’s one of the dozen city employees about to lose her job, brought up the subject, saying that she’s also facing a property tax increase.
“I feel like I’m getting hit double,” she said.
She was one of two city employees who spoke during the public hearing about the layoffs.
“I want to keep my job,” GIS technician Virginia Robenski said. “I really love working for the city.
Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith pointed out that the private sector also is going through forced layoffs because businesses were forced to shut down during the pandemic.
“Unfortunately, nobody is being immune by the pandemic,” he said. “We definitely hear your concerns and understand what you’re going through.”
Besides the proposed layoffs, Mr. Mix’s spending plan carries a 6.65 percent tax rate increase, another 11 cuts in vacant positions and includes severe cuts in the playground, pool operation and summer recreation programs.
Eliminating the proposed 23 positions would save $1,309,000.
In addition to the two city employees, 10 other people spoke during the 40-minute budget hearing, including former mayoral candidate Cliff G. Olney III and former council candidate Patrick Hickey, who asked the council not to raise his taxes.
A Loomis Drive resident echoed those sentiments, adding that council “is taking the same road as usual by taking the easy route and increasing property taxes on residents.”
“You guys have to do better than this to help us out,” she went on to say.
Two residents — Dr. Jason White of Rexson Place and Gary Anderson of West Main Street — said they appreciate council members for all of their hard work.
Dr. White said he hopes council members can still get taxes down, while Mr. Anderson told them he’s glad he moved to Watertown.
“You guys seem to get a lot of flak, but you’re doing a tremendous job,” he said. “Keep it up. Don’t give up.”
In his budget message, Mr. Mix said it was difficult developing his proposed $41,898,636 budget while dealing with the immediate shutdown caused by COVID-19 and trying to predict the economic fallout from the pandemic.
He wants to reduce spending from the current $45.8 million budget by $3.9 million, or 8.53 percent.
Mr. Mix also recommends increasing the real property tax levy $717,600, which results in a tax rate of $9.37 per $1,000 of assessed value or a 6.65 percent, or 58 cents per $1,000, increase over last year’s rate.
A taxpayer with a $110,000 home would pay an additional $64.28 in taxes in the proposed budget.
Under the proposal, the city’s four playgrounds and three pools would not open for the summer. Councilman Jesse Roshia said he plans to propose $2,000 pay cuts for each of the council members, so that one of the playgrounds could be staffed or can be used to fund lunches for underprivileged children this summer.
Before the public hearing, Councilwoman Lisa Ruggiero said that she’s heard from some residents who were angry about the proposed tax increase, while others seemed to understand it under the circumstances caused by the coronavirus.
