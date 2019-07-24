WATERTOWN — The City Council is looking to add four new 30-minute parking spots on the south side of Public Square.
The short-term parking spaces would encourage people to use high-value parking spaces, so others can use them.
Six Public Square businesses requested the changes. The city also presented the proposal to the Downtown Business Association.
Council members took no action on it Monday night. Staff plans to discuss it with another business owner before council members adopt the new parking ordinance.
