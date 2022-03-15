WATERTOWN — City Council members unanimously agreed on Monday night to allocate $175,000 in financial support for Zoo New York.
At a work session on Monday night, they agreed to readopt the current budget and set aside funding from the city’s American Rescue Plan Act funds.
“Having this win, the first real significant change in probably close to 25 years out at the zoo, would make a dramatic difference in our long-term viability and sustainability,” Zoo CEO Lawrence J. Sorel said.
Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith said he has supported the zoo for years and would like to bring it back to its heyday.
The zoo will use $75,000 to complete design work for the first phase of its master plan that would create new amenities and attractions to attract more people to the attraction in Thompson Park.
The first phase would separate the entrance and exit to the zoo because it now gets congested on busy days, Mr. Sorel said.
Plans also call for creating an adventure park, possibly with a zip-line, at the back of the zoo and adding one or two animal attractions.
The design work will be completed this year, bids would go out next spring and construction would begin next year.
The remaining $100,000 will be used for operations. Mr. Sorel said the zoo would like to improve its marketing/public relations and education programs.
He told council members its education program is 20 years behind the times of other zoos.
The entire council said they were excited about the prospects of creating the adventure park. They see it as another revenue source for the zoo.
Mr. Sorel hopes to make the zoo more a regional tourism destination.
The zoo board held a retreat on March 5 to discuss the zoo’s plans.
The city now owns the zoo’s 25 acres — of which half are developed — and its buildings, while the Thompson Park Conservancy board operates the facility. In 1991, the conservancy took over the zoo from the city.
The zoo celebrated its 100th anniversary last year. In October, the zoo board unveiled its 10-year master plan.
In 2020, the zoo unveiled a new name and logo. It had been called the New York State Zoo at Thompson Park.
