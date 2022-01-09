WATERTOWN — City Council members should know more about the fate of the Flynn pool at the North Elementary School after Monday night’s council work session.
Last week, new City Councilman Cliff G. Olney III got his colleagues to take up the subject of some repairs to the Flynn pool at the first work session since he and Councilman Patrick J. Hickey took office on Jan. 1.
Councilwoman Lisa A. Ruggiero expects a lengthy discussion that will yield more information about what should be done with the pool and whether the repairs could be completed in time to reopen it next summer.
“I have a lot of questions,” she said.
Councilwoman Sarah V. Compo-Pierce has suggested that the city could create a splash pad that also could be converted into a ice rink during the winter.
She first brought up the idea in December and repeated it on her Facebook page on Saturday. She thinks the amenity could be enjoyed by both children and adults, and that it would be cheaper to maintain than a pool.
Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith, who opposes operating three city summer pools, likes the idea.
Councilwoman Ruggiero would like to learn more about the splash pad/ice rink, but added it could be an added feature on the north side of the city. She still supports having a pool on the north side.
With the change in the council’s make up, she and the two new council members could have enough votes to proceed with the Flynn pool repairs.
Councilwoman Ruggiero said the city needs to figure out the true costs of the repairs, which has ranged from about $300,000 to $735,000, and how much it would cost for a splash pad/ice rink.
The former City Council retained Sundance Leisure to complete $112,000 in repairs to get the Alteri pool at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds open next summer.
Sundance Leisure owner Brian Frazier will attend Monday night’s work session to provide information about both pools.
Repairs kept the Alteri and Flynn pools from opening this past summer. Only the Thompson Park pool was open in the summer.
The work session will be held at 7 Monday night in the third-floor council chambers of City Hall, 245 Washington St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.