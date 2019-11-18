WATERTOWN — City Council members took no action on Monday night on a one-year, citywide moratorium on illuminated billboards.
The subject of digital billboards recently came up after the city’s Code Enforcement Office denied a request to allow local businessman Jake Johnson to replace two existing billboards with digital signs on the roof of his building at 104 Court St.
To give the city some time to come up with a plan, city staff hoped that council members would pass a one-year moratorium on high-resolution LED display billboards.
After debating the issue for more than 30 minutes on Monday, council members delayed scheduling a Dec. 2 public hearing for the moratorium. Instead, they agreed to discuss the matter further at next month’s work session.
“I think we’re moving in the right direction,” Mr. Johnson said later.
He had contended that the city should be open to progress and the new technology offered by digital billboards.
A divided City Council failed to get anyone to second the motion to schedule the public hearing.
Councilwoman Lisa A. Ruggiero questioned the length of the year-long moratorium and thought it should be a shorter term.
Councilman Cody J. Horbacz didn’t have a problem with the two digital billboards, since two illuminated “static” signs already exist on the building.
But City Manager Rick Finn tried to convince council members not to make a decision on Monday night on what to do with digital billboards.
Council members soon will consider making major changes to the city’s zoning ordinance and what to do about signs in general, Mr. Finn said.
Council members should wait until all of that work is done before making a decision on the two digital billboards, Mayor Joseph M. Butler Jr. said.
“We’re just trying to get it right,” he said, saying that the public should have a right to say what their downtown looks like.
He also expressed concern that the brightly-lit billboards would shine into the windows of tenants in the Woolworth Building across the street.
Wanting to keep a traditional downtown, Mr. Finn said on Friday the city didn’t want the central business district ending up looking “like a fancy Christmas tree.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.