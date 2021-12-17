WATERTOWN — Repairs to the Steve D. Alteri Municipal Swimming Pool at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds could cost as much as $112,000.
The City Council on Monday night will be asked to approve a $112,830.76 contract with Sundance Leisure, Watertown, to complete the repairs.
City Manager Kenneth A. Mix has assured council members that the repairs will be completed before the city’s summer pool season opens this summer.
The city was set to demolish the Alteri pool until it was learned that the Flynn pool at North Street Elementary School was the one that needed the most repairs.
Earlier this month, Sundance was the only company that submitted a bid for the work. City staff is recommending to award the bid to Sundance Leisure for all the repairs.
The base bid includes disassembly of usable parts on the Flynn pool and installing them in the Alteri pool, replacing a 20-foot corroded pipe, valves, skimmer system, sealant on the pool deck, electrical components; installing a chemical controller and main drain covers and testing the leveling system.
The repairs also include an alternate bid of $53,030.76 to remove and install the Flynn pool’s filter system and install it on the Alteri pool. That could mean the Flynn pool will not be used again.
Council members can also decide on not using the Flynn pool filter and purchase a new one for the Alteri pool.
The repairs were included in the current 2021-22 budget at $37,000, so council members will be asked to readopt the budget in the amount of $112,830.76 to pay for all the repairs.
While the Alteri pool will be fixed, the fate of the Flynn pool looks very much in doubt. It needs at least $735,000 in repairs, according to City Engineer Michael Delaney.
Councilmen-elect Patrick J. Hickey and Cliff G. Olney III campaigned on saving the Flynn pool and have three city pools.
Repairs kept the Alteri and Flynn pools from opening this past summer. Only the Thompson Park pool was open in the summer.
