WATERTOWN — An expert will be in town on Friday to teach two Fair Housing Education classes at the Watertown Urban Mission.
Sally Santangelo, of CNY Fair Housing, the city’s fair housing enforcement agency, will teach the classes.
The first session, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., is geared toward housing providers and a second one for service providers and tenants from 1 to 3 p.m.
The Urban Mission will distribute Walmart gift cards to the first 10 tenants to attend the afternoon session. The cards were donated by the Watertown Savings Bank, a sponsor of the sessions.
Both sessions are free of charge to attend and are part of the city’s annual Fair Housing contract with CNY Fair Housing.
The Fair Housing program is funded through the city’s Community Development Block Grant program.
