WATERTOWN — Fire Chief Dale C. Herman says he’s been told that he cannot leave the city without telling his boss, City Manager Rick Finn.
With the fire department no longer having a second in command, Chief Herman confirmed that he’s been directed that he must stay in the community during work hours and cannot leave without first getting permission from Mr. Finn.
The issue came up after Chief Herman attended a state fire chiefs meeting downstate and missed a recent department heads meeting at City Hall.
With the recent retirement of Deputy Chief Russell Randall, Chief Herman is the only person in the management level in the fire department.
“There’s no Number Two, so I’ve been directed that I have to remain in the city during work hours,” he said.
The directive doesn’t involve any time he’s not on duty.
But Mr. Finn said the directive only applies for department and staff meetings. He doesn’t need to alert him about going out of town otherwise.
“There’s no truth to it at all,” the city manager said.
Department heads or someone of leadership from each department must attend all those meetings, he said.
The fire chief and the city manager have, on occasion, butted heads over fire department issues in the past.
Chief Herman, who’s headed the fire department for 10 years, has indicated that he plans to retire in February 2021, when he reaches the milestone of 35 years of service.
At this point, Mr. Finn said he has not decided to fill the deputy chief position.
The city will have to figure out how to proceed with handling a court-mandated requirement that 15 firefighters must be on duty at all times.
The “minimum manning” stipulation is the biggest sticking point in resolving a more than 5-year contract dispute with the firefighters’ union.
The deputy chief’s position also would be eliminated if the changes in the proposed City Charter are approved by voters on Election Day.
If that position isn’t filled, Chief Herman said he’s made some recommendations to the city manager in how to delegate those responsibilities.
The fire chief said the city manager has, so far, not acted on the recommendations.
