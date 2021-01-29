WATERTOWN — The Fire Department’s former heavy rescue truck soon will be ready to be auctioned off.
Firefighters are stripping equipment off the rescue truck to get it ready to sell it off through AuctionInc, an online auction house.
The City Council decided to sell the truck two weeks ago after taking it off the road permanently amid a controversial debate last month to stop emergency medical calls altogether.
Fire Chief Matthew Timerman said Friday that he planned to call AuctionInc for representatives to come to Watertown next week to take photos of the rescue truck so they can be put online.
Firefighters have been dismantling the radio, an intercom system and other equipment to get ready to auction it off while it sits mothballed in the Massey Street fire station.
“I didn’t know how much went into it to get it ready,” Chief Timerman said.
A few years ago, the Fire Department named the rescue truck after the Rev. Msgr. Robert J. McCarthy, who died in 2018 at the age of 99.
Monsignor McCarthy was the chaplain for the Fire Department for decades. A decal bearing his name remains on the rescue truck.
The monsignor was the Fire Department’s chaplain when Chief Timerman became a firefighter in 1997, he recalled.
“He was a mixture of a man of the cloth and a salt of the earth,” Chief Timerman said.
While he was a deeply religious man, Msgr. McCarthy could swear like a sailor and sit down to have a beer with the firefighters, the chief said.
But the monsignor was more remembered and internationally known for his connection to carnival workers.
He was known as the “Carny Priest,” using his vacations and days off to serve carnival workers and outdoor showmen in the diocese and eventually across the country.
He recognized that carnival workers were often poor, living on the margins of society without permanent homes. He was later appointed the National Chaplain to the Carnival Peoples in the United States.
“He was a good man,” Chief Timerman said.
While Msgr. McCarthy needs to be remembered by the Fire Department, Chief Timerman doesn’t know whether another department apparatus will be named for him.
Before it was taken off the road, the rescue vehicle was purchased in 2005 and clocked 12,733 hours of usage and 84,977 miles driven on city streets. It went on about 2,600 calls a year during the past three years.
At its Jan. 18 meeting, the City Council agreed to hold off making a decision about stopping all EMS calls until it puts together a plan for the service by Jan. 1, 2022.
