WATERTOWN — The city and its firefighters’ union could be going to arbitration to resolve its ongoing contract dispute — once again.
The two sides have gone through mediation, meeting three times with mediator Bill Conley. The most recent session occurred May 25.
Mediation wrapped up with Mr. Conley presenting a proposal to see if the union and the city will agree to its terms.
The lawyers will let the mediator know whether “if it’s a go or a no-go,” said Daniel Daugherty, president of the Watertown Professional Firefighters Association, Local 191.
Mr. Daugherty and City Manager Kenneth A. Mix both said the mediator has instructed them not to divulge the terms of the proposal.
“I’ve been sworn to secrecy,” Mr. Mix said.
The union’s executive board has discussed the proposal, but Mr. Daugherty said he doesn’t know what’s going to happen. The two sides should know soon.
If they cannot agree on the mediator’s proposal, the next step would be “interest arbitration” — a form of alternative dispute resolution used as a way to resolve issues outside the court system — which would decide such issues as health benefits, Mr. Daugherty said.
Minimum staffing — having 15 firefighters on duty at all times — is again the main sticking point.
The city has insisted the union has to give up the minimum staffing stipulation, contending it should determine staffing issues. The union has argued minimum staffing is a safety issue for firefighters and the public.
Last August, the city and the bargaining unit agreed on a four-year agreement that covers 2016 through June 30 of last year, and gives firefighters 2.5% raises for each year of the new contract.
A new agreement would cover from July 1 of last year and beyond.
It took six years to approve that contract as both sides fought back and forth during battles in and out of court.
Legal arguments over arbitration regarding the minimum staffing issue made it all the way to the state’s highest court, with the union winning.
On a different issue, testimony recently wrapped up in an arbitration case involving the former rescue truck that the city took off the road in February. Both sides are expected to file briefings in the next couple of weeks.
The firefighters filed the case contending that contract language exists that requires a team of two firefighters be assigned to a rescue truck. Before the rescue truck was mothballed and sold, the vehicle was staffed by two firefighters and a captain.
The arbitrator hopes to get his decision out by the end of the summer on the arbitration case involving the rescue truck, Mr. Mix said.
