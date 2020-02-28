WATERTOWN — Fire Chief Dale C. Herman had a few last-minute things to get done Friday before he called it a career.
Chief Herman, 59, retiring after 34 years of service with the department and the last 10 as chief, hoped to get some new tires for a fire truck and called for a company to come to the Massey Street fire station to fix a broken overhead door.
“Otherwise, the next guy will have to do it,” he said. “Just a normal Friday.”
With a snowstorm outside Friday, the third-floor City Council chambers were full of family members, firefighters, friends and city employees to say thank you and wish him well in retirement.
“My first day on the job looked very similar to this outside right now, so that brings back some memories,” he told the crowd.
One of his best friends in the fire department, Russell Randall, who retired as deputy chief in September, said Chief Herman always thought about doing what was best for the guys in the department.
“Couldn’t have had a better chief,” Mr. Randall told the crowd.
The chief and Mr. Randall could never go on vacations together before because one of them always had to be in town in case of a major emergency.
But that’s changed now that the two long-time chiefs are retired. Their wives are already planning for the four of them to go to Turning Stone Casino for some relaxation and to do some gambling.
“There’s only a handful of friends who’d be there if I needed something and he’d be one of them,” Mr. Randall said.
On Sunday, Chief Herman plans to head down to Montour Falls and teach at the state Fire Academy, a place he spent many of his work vacations. Later next week, he has a couple of other teaching assignments.
He thanked his parents, Carl and Lois Herman, for how they raised him, with good ethics, values and a sense of community, also expressing appreciation to his wife, Patti, for taking care of him “through the good days and the bad days.”
His wife stressed that she expects her husband will keep busy, but also be able to be around more to do things with her.
Chief Herman’s father belonged to the North Pole Fire Department for 64 years as a volunteer and served as chief, and he retired at the age of 73 from state bridge authority.
“I hoped he could have stayed a couple of more years,” the father joked.
During the brief ceremony, Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith wished Chief Herman the best in the future.
“On behalf of the city, City Council and city staff, we would like thank you for your dedicated service here to the city and the time you’ve given to the city of Watertown,” the mayor said.
With the ceremony winding down, Chief Herman joked that City Manager Kenneth A. Mix thought it was time to end the event and for the city employees to get back to work.
He then joined his family for a series of photo-taking before he was off to the fire station to get those last-minute chores done.
