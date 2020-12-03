WATERTOWN — The city and firefighters’ union are headed back to mediation.
The two sides met for about 45 minutes on Thursday before jointly agreeing to file for an impasse and move toward mediation.
While mediation isn’t official yet, Daniel Daugherty, president of the Watertown Professional Firefighters’ Association, Local 191, said manning, like it has been in the past, is the main sticking point.
It doesn’t make much sense to move forward with more negotiations since “both sides are too far apart,” Mr. Daugherty said.
“They didn’t bring anything to move us,” he said, “and we didn’t bring much to move them.”
Thursday’s session was the third time the two sides sat down since they agreed on a new contract in August.
It will most likely be after the first of the year before a mediator can be assigned. Mr. Daugherty predicts it won’t be until February or March before a date meeting with a mediator can occur.
“Manning is still the issue,” he said.
Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith said he wasn’t surprised with the latest development, and that it remains the main sticking point.
“Manning isn’t the only issue,” he said. “That’s the biggest issue. That’s the reality that the city has to face with it.”
He’s been insistent the union has to give up the minimum manning stipulation, contending the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has left the city in dire financial straits.
In August, the city and the bargaining unit agreed on a new four-year agreement that covers 2016 through June 30 of this year, and gives firefighters 2.5% raises for each year of the new contract.
A new agreement would cover from July 1 of this year and beyond.
It took six years to approve that contract as both sides fought back and forth over battles in and out of court.
Legal arguments over arbitration regarding the minimum manning issue made it all the way to the state’s highest court, with the union winning. Minimum manning and its related issues also meandered through several other court proceedings throughout the years.
Over the years, the city paid about $900,000 in legal bills to fight the minimum manning issue, citing it could not afford the costs and it should determine the fire department’s staffing levels.
