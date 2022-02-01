WATERTOWN — The city is hiring three new people in the Code Enforcement Office, bringing staffing levels up to seven people, the same number in place in 2018.
City Manager Kenneth A. Mix is filling the positions of a senior code enforcement officer, code enforcement officer and code enforcement aide.
The office needed more help, Mr. Mix said.
“They were very short,” Mr. Mix said after the three positions were cut.
The three new staff members will improve service to the public by providing more time to work with permit applicants, speed up permit issuance and increase the city’s ability to respond to citizen property complaints and violations, Mr. Mix said.
They also will make improvements to the city’s vacant building and property rental registration programs, which were implemented in recent years, Mr. Mix said.
He’s already filled the two code enforcement officer and aide positions but still needs to hire a secretary.
The new positions will cost $103,000 for the remainder of the fiscal year, Mr. Mix said. The City Council unanimously agreed to readopt the 2021-22 budget to add the staff.
For years, the public has complained about the codes office.
But Mr. Mix said it’s just the nature of the staff’s work.
In 2020, two longtime code enforcement employees retired.
Dana Aikins replaced Code Enforcement Supervisor Carolyn Meunier, and the building safety officer position was unfilled when Christine Shipley left the city.
Previously, Code Enforcement Supervisor Shawn McWayne retired after 20 years working with the city.
