WATERTOWN — The city will again try to sell vacant lots without the mess it encountered during the first auction that was held in March.
During the March 28 auction, the city sold 18 parcels without a hitch, but the successful bidder of seven of the properties immediately backed out of the transactions, leaving confusion, chaos and some angry bidders.
At 6 p.m. Tuesday, the city will put 11 vacant lots up for auction to clean up the mess from the first auction.
To prevent what happened last time, city comptroller James E. Mills has put together a brochure with a map and photo of the vacant lots so potential bidders “better understand” what’s being offered. He’ll also distribute the brochures on the night of the auction.
Meira M. Shapiro, who owns several rental properties in Watertown under the business The Triumph LLC and caused the problems with the first auction, is “barred” from participating in the second auction, Mr. Mills said.
Councilman Cliff G. Olney has defended Ms. Shapiro, saying that she should not suffer “any repercussions” from what happened the first time and should not be banned this time.
According to a resolution approved on April 18, “it was a council decision” to bar her, Mr. Mills said.
The only property Ms. Shapiro wanted to keep will be auctioned again. That parcel, 603 Boyd St., is adjacent to a three-story apartment building she owns at 137 William St. that was heavily damaged in a fire in November.
In emails, she has argued that she should be allowed to bid on it on Tuesday, adding that she wants 603 Boyd St. for parking and to place a trash bin on that property.
The 11 properties that will be auctioned are 330 Brett St.; 330 Coffeen St.; VL Flower Ave. East; M24 Francis St.; VL Haven St.; 512 Jefferson St.; 428 Maple Ave.; 659 Olive St.; 39 Wise St.; 40 Wise St.; and VL-6 Rear Wyoming Ave.
