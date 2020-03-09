WATERTOWN — City Council members on Monday night heard a presentation of what it would take for the Fire Department to get accreditation.
Ernst Piercy, a representative from the Center Public Safety Excellence, outlined why the city’s Fire Department should be accredited and how the Virginia-based nonprofit organization can help.
It’s been a longtime goal of the Fire Department to go through the accreditation process. Fire Chief Matthew Timerman said it was one of his goals as the new fire chief.
Accreditation is a two-stage process, self assessment and then peer assessment by an outside team, said Mr. Piercy, a former fire chief before becoming a consultant with the center.
The organization allows fire and emergency service agencies to compare their performance to best practices, he said, adding that it would be compared to a hospital’s accreditation.
The program would show how the Fire Department can provide up to its capabilities and identify strengths and weaknesses.
He described the program as, “We know what we’re doing, but is it what we should be doing?”
It would take between 18 months to two years to go through the process. The Fire Department would be accredited for five years. It would cost the city $6,350 to retain the organization.
Nearly 300 fire departments throughout the country went through the accreditation process with the center, with Fort Drum, the city of Rochester and the Ridge Road Volunteer Department the only departments in the state that have it.
Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith asked why more departments in the state haven’t completed the process.
“It’s a lot of work,” Mr. Piercy said.
Council members took no action during Monday night’s work session.
After the meeting, Mayor Smith said he was leery about doing it, saying he would be concerned that the process is really about showing that more staff or equipment is needed.
“I’ll keep an open mind,” he said.
It wasn’t clear on Monday night what the next step would be in deciding to go through accreditation.
