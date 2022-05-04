WATERTOWN — Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith remains pessimistic about adding 24 new positions proposed in the city’s budget.
City Manager Kenneth A. Mix and Comptroller James E. Mills are confident that continued sales tax revenue increases will pay for adding 24.3 positions at a cost of $1.4 million.
“What happens if it goes back to the norm?” Mayor Smith said during a meeting on the proposed $56.5 million budget Wednesday night.
In response, Mr. Mills said he purposely projected sales tax revenue increases conservatively, before confidently telling the mayor that the revenues will be there.
The conversation came up during a discussion about reinstating a $40,148-a-year real property tax aide in the assessor’s office. The position was cut in 2018.
The mayor asked why that particular position should be reestablished.
City Assessor Brian S. Phelps said he recommended not to fill the position in 2018, but the strategy hasn’t worked out.
Mr. Mills contended that the third employee in his department is needed to improve customer service. He thinks that someone should always be in his office to talk to residents who stop by for help and to answer the phones.
Council members took no action on the proposed position Wednesday night.
While council members Patrick J. Hickey and Cliff G. Olney III support the aide, Councilwomen Lisa A. Ruggiero and Sarah V. Compo Pierce said it’s too early to make decisions on any of the new positions.
They want to talk to department heads about other proposed new hires before they can commit to the assessor office position.
Out of the 24 positions, five new firefighter positions would be covered by federal money if the city obtains a Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response, or SAFER grant. The city should hear about the $381,902 grant in a few months.
The other 19 positions include three police officers, a police lieutenant and a police sergeant for the county drug task force.
Other added positions include two civil engineers, five Department of Public Works employees, a fleet manager and an assistant superintendent for the DPW, a city planner, a secretary in the codes office, a parks and recreation manager and a deputy comptroller. A part-time library clerk would also increase to full time.
Under the tentative budget, the tax rate is down 1.74%. The tax levy increase will be 0%.
Council members have scheduled budget meetings for May 17, 23, 24 and 25. All are scheduled for 6 to 9 p.m.
