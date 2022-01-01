WATERTOWN — Two new council members could lead to a different perspective on using a federal grant to hire city firefighters.
The City Council on Monday night will discuss whether to apply for a federal grant to hire four, five or seven firefighters to save money in overtime costs.
Three years ago, the city received a $561,202 federal Staffing for an Adequate Fire and Emergency Response, or SAFER grant to hire four firefighters, which saved the city about $1.6 million in overtime over three years.
That SAFER grant, distributed through the Federal Emergency Management Agency, quietly ran out in October. Now it’s time to apply for another round of SAFER grants.
But the SAFER grant has been a bone of contention with previous councils, with the city not accepting an approved grant one year, and a different set of council members deciding not to apply for the program another year.
There may be enough support this time to apply for the grant now that new Councilmen Cliff G. Olney III and Patrick J. Hickey took office on Saturday. The deadline for filing for the grant is Feb. 4.
Councilwoman Lisa A. Ruggiero said Saturday that it won’t cost city taxpayers a penny because all of the salary and health benefits expenses would be paid through the three-year grant.
“I think this could be a good opportunity for the city,” she said Saturday, although she would not commit to supporting it.
The two new council members and Councilwoman Ruggiero have been generally supportive of the fire department during an ongoing contract dispute.
In a memo to council members, Fire Chief Matthew R. Timerman recommended to apply for the grant, stressing that it would save the city money in overtime costs and keep costs down on adding more personnel.
This time, a position of an administrative captain plays a role in applying, he said. The position, created during last year’s budget deliberations, is still needed, even though the department will soon reinstate the deputy fire chief position.
Chief Timerman plans to refer to all the programs that the administrative captain would oversee in the grant application.
“I believe this would be looked upon favorably by FEMA and give us an advantage in this very competitive application process,” the chief wrote in his memo.
As of last week, overtime expenses for the city reached $680,000 during the past year.
Depending on the number of firefighters hired through this grant, the city would save $420,000 for every year during the three-year grant if four or five firefighters were hired, or as much as $620,000 for seven firefighters, the chief wrote.
In the past, City Manager Kenneth A. Mix and city Comptroller James E. Mills have supported applying for it, citing the savings in overtime.
The contractual requirement — known as “minimum manning” — of having 15 firefighters on duty at all times also plays a role in applying for the grant, Chief Timerman said.
The SAFER grant was created to provide funding directly to fire departments and volunteer firefighter interest organizations to help them increase or maintain the number of trained, frontline firefighters available in their communities.
The grant would pay 100% of the salaries and benefits for the additional firefighters for the duration of the three years. The city must maintain current staffing during the course of the three-year grant.
Last March, the City Council could not muster enough support to apply for a SAFER grant.
The decision came down to a 2-2 vote. It needed three votes to pass. The fifth council seat was vacant at the time because of the resignation of former Councilman Jesse C.P. Roshia.
A few years ago, the city decided not to accept the grant, although the city’s application was successfully approved by FEMA.
