WATERTOWN — The city has initiated a call for artists to complete a public arts project as part of $10 million Downtown Revitalization Initiative award it received in 2017.
The city has $155,000 in DRI funding set aside to create an original artwork for the center island in Public Square.
The city’s Planning Department has put together a Request for Qualifications and Proposals process to find an artist or artistic team. Artists have until Nov. 1 to submit their ideas.
The call for artists will be narrowed down to three to five artists before a final one is selected, said Jennifer Voss, senior planner for the city.
The city is advertising nationally to find the artist, she said.
“We’re getting started to find one,” she said.
The city is looking at a single piece of art that would be placed on the eastern side of the median in Public Square, with the exact spot to be 15-by-20 feet.
A public arts committee will review the proposals between Nov. 2 and 12. A public survey will be conducted from Nov. 15 to Dec. 10, with the City Council reviewing and approving the project by Dec. 20.
The final design will be completed by Feb. 1. The actual work on the project is expected to be done by next June and installed at the square next summer.
