WATERTOWN — A single planting of an autumn gold ginkgo biloba tree in front of the Roswell P. Flower Memorial Library today marks an important occasion for the city’s Arbor Day ceremony.
It’s the 25th year that Watertown is holding an Arbor Day event.
“It is an important milestone,” said city planner Michael J. DeMarco, who has served as the city’s urban forestry coordinator since 2016.
The day also celebrates the career of state Department of Environmental Conservation Region 6 forester Glen Roberts, who recently retired.
Mr. Roberts, who also has served as a member of the city advisory committee, Tree Watertown, helped train city crews involved in Watertown’s tree-planting efforts for years.
The ceremony kicks off a week of tree plantings.
At 9 a.m. Saturday, the Watertown Noon Rotary Club, in partnership with the city and Tree Watertown, will conduct their annual tree planting program, this year at Thompson Park.
Volunteers will plant 50 trees at the city-owned historic park. Anyone interested will meet at the west entrance overlook, just inside the park, entering from Gotham Street.
The Noon Rotary Club has been involved in beautifying Watertown since 1976.
From Monday until next Friday, Department of Public Works employees will conduct their annual spring tree-planting project, adding 74 trees in various city locations.
The city also holds a fall tree-planting event.
While the city’s love affair with trees started decades ago, the city’s tree inventory was dealt a devastating blow when the 1991 Ice Storm killed about 30% of Watertown’s trees. The microburst of July 1995 caused additional damage when strong winds knocked down even more trees.
But a seed was planted a year later. That’s when Tree Watertown was formed. The city received a grant from the Northern New York Community Foundation to start restoring the city’s tree canopy.
It began with a small tree planting in front of City Hall on Washington Street.
Michael A. Lumbis, currently the city’s planning and community development director, was there. The SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry graduate was the assistant planning director at the time.
Tree Watertown has been instrumental in tree efforts ever since, he said.
“They’ve met on the second Thursday ever since,” he said.
Just as the tree inventory was recovering, a second ice storm hit the region, causing additional damage.
“I call it ‘The Decade of Destruction,’” he said.
But efforts turned to offering educational workshops at schools and community groups to get people interested in beautifying Watertown. And over the years, there have been various tree plantings. For the past 22 years, Watertown has been designated a Tree City under standards set by the National Arbor Day Foundation and the National Association of State Foresters.
Over the past 25 years, 7,643 trees have been planted in city-owned public places, along streets, parks and playgrounds.
For the past five years, Mr. DeMarco has been responsible for making sure the tree inventory is healthy, doing community outreach and organizing tree-planting events.
Some of that work includes removing unhealthy trees, pruning and the difficult task of managing the emerald ash borer program to slow down the infestation of the invasive beetle.
Mr. DeMarco fell in love with trees after attending a Tree Watertown meeting when he was a student at Jefferson Community College in 2008. Another SUNY ESF graduate, he started working in the planning department five years ago.
His favorite tree is the bur oak. One stands proudly in front of the Dulles State Office Building on Washington Street.
“It’s a big tree with large acorns,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.