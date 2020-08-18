WATERTOWN — City Council members on Monday night faced more than 1,300 signatures on a petition, about 25 people protesting and 10 speakers who tried to persuade them to reopen the Alteri pool at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds.
But Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith and council members Sarah V. Compo and Jesse C.P. Roshia wouldn’t budge.
They decided to keep the defunct pool closed, with plans to demolish it. They reiterated that the city cannot afford the $80,000 to $100,000 a year it takes to operate the pool during the summer and that the city doesn’t need three pools.
“It’s not a nice decision, it’s not a pleasant decision,” the mayor said. “It’s a financial decision. It’s a realistic decision.”
As he did when he ran for his office last year, Mayor Smith echoed that the city will face a financial crisis in a decade when the city’s hydroelectric contract with National Grid and millions of dollars in revenues end.
But Miranda Peters, a former part-time parks and recreation employee whose mother just retired from the department, said families surrounding the fairgrounds need the 45-year-old pool. She ran the summer playground program and saw so many children get so much from that pool.
“I feel this council is truly out of touch with the needs of the families in this city,” she told council members. “Admittedly, I think I even was until I saw how many families and children benefit from parks and recreation programs and the pools during the summer.
“These are kids who don’t have anywhere else to go, anything else to do but to get into trouble, and nowhere else to get a meal. This pool gives children an escape and an opportunity to make positive memories that will last a lifetime.”
The young mother and music teacher at Immaculate Heart Central School organized a petition on social media that received more than 300 signatures during the last few days. She joined about 25 other supporters of the pool who held signs during a quiet protest outside City Hall before the meeting.
For years, Yvonne Gebo, a former city school board member, was actively involved in the Watertown Blue Sharks youth swim program. She saw how swimming changed the lives of her children and the many kids who were on the team.
As a school board member, she said she knows the difficult decisions that the lawmakers had to make while the city goes through a financial crisis caused by the coronavirus.
She asked council members to put off decommissioning the pool and dismantling it. Instead, she urged council members to mothball the pool and wait until the city is in a better financial standing when maybe the city can afford the pool.
“I think you’ve heard a lot of ideas tonight,” said Angie Evans, another organizer of the pool efforts. “I’m just asking that you listen.”
Two Watertown High School students also spoke in favor of keeping the pool. Anna said she was speaking for her generation, adding the pool has kept kids from getting into trouble because it was a place they could go. The Alteri pool also provided summer jobs as lifeguards for teens for years, she said.
Sixteen-year-old Abby said she and other Girl Scouts went to the pool at day camp every summer.
Eliza Smith, a mother of two, said that 2020 is going to be the year of COVID-19. She asked council members not to make it also be “the year we lost our treasure.”
But Mayor Smith responded, “It’s not about COVID. It’s not about here and now. It’s about five years, 10 years.”
In June, Mayor Smith and three council members unexpectedly decided during a Saturday morning budget session to close the Alteri pool for good, and then they voted to demolish the pool at last Monday night’s meeting.
But Councilman Ryan Henry-Wilkinson, who voted with the majority both times, said Monday night that he “didn’t feel good about the decision.” He would like to see a cover put on the pool and wait to see what happens financially.
“I just don’t want to rush into it,” he said. “Something could change in a couple of years.”
In agreeing with the mayor, council members Roshia and Compo said the city just cannot afford to maintain three city pools. While he opposed the new pool at Thompson Park, Councilman Roshia felt pride when the pool opened on Friday, he said.
“It’s not we’re taking away something from recreation. We’re making a decision that’s cost effective,” Councilwoman Compo said.
Councilwoman Lisa A. Ruggiero, who’s been a vocal advocate for the pool, thinks that the city could find a way to save the pool by increasing revenues.
She noted the overwhelming support the pool has received in recent days, mentioning that county Legislators Anthony Doldo, who represents the Sand Flats section of the city and the fairgrounds neighborhoods, and Francine Colarco both came out to ask why the city couldn’t do more to save it.
Councilwoman Ruggiero recalled how people of Italian descent who lived in the Sand Flats fought hard to get the pool built. Constructing a pool on the city’s west side first came up in 1943 and it took another 34 years before it finally got built.
She disagrees with demolishing the pool.
“It’s a waste of an asset,” she said.
Earlier in the day, City Manager Kenneth A. Mix could not say when the pool would be facing the wrecking ball.
(5) comments
Good!!!! This city does NOT need 3 pools! If the previous council would have listened, and not spent $$$$ on the Thompson Park Pool, we would not have had this discussion! I commend the Mayor and the Councillors for standing their ground!!
The Alteri Fairground Pool will be demolished against the wishes of the people of Watertown. A petition that showed over 1300 (in just four days) for support for the pool. Also, the Watertown Daily Times survey showed 82% of the people wanted to keep the pool. But it did not matter. Mayor Smith, Ms. Compo and Mr. Roshia had no intention on changing their minds. We felt like we are up against a stone wall. After a phone conversation with Mayor Smith I could tell because he told everyone when he was running for office that he would get rid of a pool and now he proved it. Well part of being on the council is listening to the people you represent. Be willing to do what is right. You did not listen. This is something the residents of Watertown will remember forever that you were elected, and you did not listen to us. So, I am sad over the demolition of the pool, but really, I am sadder to think that we have three people on the council that will stick together and not listen to the residents of Watertown
The decision to close the Alteri pool has been made aginstb the wishes of the majority of tax payers in Watertown . It is late in the summer swimming season ,so put the cover on the pool and leave it at that . There is no need to fill it in . I have maintained for many years that the facilities in the city of Watertown are used by many families who live outside the city . If you don't live inside the city limits ,there should be a day use fee levied to offset the costs of maintaining the different amenities in the city . The burden on the city taxpayers should be shared by those who do not pay city tax
