WATERTOWN — Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith got to talk on Thursday about his views on the controversial Thompson Park parking lot and a number of other city issues during his first segment on a morning show on WTNY-AM radio.
The mayor made his first appearance on a new segment on the radio station’s “Start Your Day With JJ,” with host Justina B. “JJ” Jarrard. The segment is slated to air at 8 a.m. Thursdays on the morning show.
But the segment is raising eyebrows of three of his City Council colleagues, claiming that it’s giving him a platform that they, too, should have as elected officials.
It’s only giving the mayor a chance to express his opinions, agreed council members Lisa A. Ruggiero, Patrick J. Hickey and Cliff G. Olney III, who listened to what the mayor had to say on Thursday’s program.
“Obviously, it puts council at a disadvantage because the public is not hearing the whole story,” Councilor Hickey said.
Councilor Ruggiero accused the mayor of providing misinformation about the park’s parking lot near the Watertown Golf Club.
The parking lot has been a hotly debated issue for years and it came up again last week with the three council members wanting to prohibit parking there because they claim it gives an unfair business advantage to the golf club.
Mayor Smith used more than half of the 15-minute segment to talk about the parking lot issue. Part of his argument includes how it’s unlike any other city parking lot that provides space for businesses anywhere else in the city.
He opened the discussion that it has to do “which blade of grass people are parking on at Thompson Park.”
At the beginning of the segment, Ms. Jarrard said she wanted to find out more about city issues, so she went “to the top” to get answers.
At the end of the segment, he asked the radio host if it was possible to get questions from the audience that he can answer in subsequent programs.
Jay Donovan, marketing manager for Stephens Media Group, owner of WTNY, said he doesn’t know how the segment came about — whether it was the mayor’s idea or the radio host’s. But he thinks it’s a good way to give the public information about city issues.
Mr. Donovan was insistent that council members will not be getting their own segment to tell their sides of the story on issues, calling the mayor “the head honcho.”
“Jeff is the mayor. Period,” Mr. Donovan said.
It’s not uncommon for radio stations around the country to have mayors on the air in their communities to explain city issues.
“It’s not a big deal,” he said.
Councilor Sarah V. Compo Pierce, a political ally of the mayor, has no problem with it. It’s up to the radio station to decide whether he’s on the weekly segments, she said.
With social media, council members have many of their own outlets to get their messages out to the public, she said.
That’s what she’s doing on her Facebook page. Starting shortly after the first council meeting of the year, Councilor Compo Pierce began doing 5-minute council wrap-ups after meetings.
She talks about what happened at the council meetings and offers her take about issues, she said, adding that the other council members could do the same.
“It’s a good way to keep the public informed,” she said.
She’s also holding a town meeting from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Flower Memorial Library to talk to residents about city issues.
Councilors Hickey and Ruggiero don’t use much social media to communicate with the public.
Councilor Olney’s campaign revolved around his Facebook page. He frequently uses both memes and videos to get his viewpoints known to voters and the public.
In response to the mayor’s segment, Councilor Olney intends to host a weekly program on his Facebook page to talk about city issues. He’ll invite his colleagues to appear on it, he said.
For a while, Councilor Ruggiero appeared on WTNY’s morning program when William “Bill” Tinsley hosted it before Ms. Jarrard took it over about a year ago.
So Councilor Ruggiero is not concerned that the mayor goes on the radio to talk about city business — she has a problem that he went on the segment and didn’t provide accurate information.
The three council members, who often agree on city issues, will continue to listen in on the mayor’s segment. They’ll fact-check what he has to say, Councilor Ruggiero said.
Mayor Smith didn’t return a request for comment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.