WATERTOWN — Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith will not be physically present at City Council’s meeting Monday night because he must follow state COVID-19 guidelines after vacationing in Hawaii last week.
The mayor, who is a physician assistant, did not want to divulge that he traveled to Hawaii with his family last week. He tried to keep it a secret. It is not clear how long the mayor was away, or when he returned.
“It’s none of your business,” he said.
The mayor cannot attend the meeting in person and will have to attend it remotely from his home.
The state’s travel restrictions say that if a person travels outside of New York state for more than 24 hours — omitting contiguous states — they must quarantine for three days upon their arrival and get tested for COVID-19 on their fourth day of quarantine. They can leave quarantine upon a negative test result.
Mayor Smith was advised by City Attorney Robert J. Slye that he could not attend the council meeting after Mr. Slye was told by Jefferson County Attorney David J. Paulsen that the mayor had to adhere to the state guidelines.
“I’m going to follow the guidelines set forth by the governor,” Mayor Smith said when he called on Wednesday night from Hawaii.
Council is expected to take up an important discussion on Monday about the fate of the Fire Department’s rescue truck.
The mayor has proposed permanently taking the rescue truck off the road and stopping the Fire Department from going out on all medical calls.
Mr. Smith is deemed an essential worker because of his work in the medical field, with directives stating that he can perform his duties in the medical field, but cannot attend a public meeting in City Hall or be out in the public.
“He can go to and from work, but that’s it,” said Scott A. Gray, the chairman of the county legislature who oversees that the state guidelines are followed.
According to the state rules, the mayor had to receive a negative COVID test three days before returning to the state and then wait for four days to be retested before he could attend a public meeting.
“He will comply,” Mr. Slye said.
City Manager Kenneth A. Mix said City Hall has the capability for the mayor to attend Monday’s meeting remotely because of COVID rules for public meetings.
He will be able to see what’s going on and participate in the meeting.
The mayor also will be able to vote on matters that come up during the meeting, Mr. Slye said.
Some politicians across the country have come under fire for traveling and not following advice for quarantining, including President Donald J. Trump, who attended political rallies before the election.
During the pandemic, council members Sarah V. Compo and Jesse C.P. Roshia went on vacations out of state and followed quarantining rules when they returned to the north country.
During his call on Wednesday, the mayor insisted that he was not trying to pull something by being away on vacation out of state and then attending the meeting.
Mayor Smith said he didn’t want to make it public that he was out of town and allow his house to be at risk for a burglary.
He noted that he recently caught someone who stole a Christmas decoration from his porch and the woman was arrested.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.