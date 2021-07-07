WATERTOWN — Councilman Leonard G. Spaziani wants more information on how a planned Thompson Park amphitheater would make money and why it would cost $1 million in soft costs to get it built.
Councilman Spaziani was the only no vote on Monday night on applying for a $7.75 million grant for the much-anticipiated amphitheater. The city would be responsible to kick in about $1 million in “soft costs” for the project.
Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith and the other three council members agreed to apply for the grant, saying it would help the local economy by bringing people from outside of the area to spend money on restaurants, hotels and fuel.
But Councilman Spaziani wanted more specific information about the project’s soft costs.
He also questioned spending $1 million when council members just a few short months ago decided during budget deliberations not to purchase a couple of vehicles because of their costs.
“I want facts and figures, not guesstimates,” Councilman Spaziani said.
The city is applying for Department of Defense funding through the Defense Community Infrastructure Program for eligible infrastructure projects that include community support facilities that enhance military value and family quality of life.
The amphitheater would include a stage and band shell and utilize the natural slope for spectator seating.
The amphitheater would be used for the city’s July Fourth celebration and other performances, possibly including concerts put on by the Disabled Persons Action Organization.
More details about the project emerged during Tuesday’s council meeting.
Rest rooms and a backstage area for performers would be located under the stage. VIP parking would be available in back of the facility. Concertgoers would sit in fixed or terraced seating and on lawn seating on the hilly portion of the city-owned park. They would use the same parking situation as the Concert in the Park July Fourth activities.
The multi-purpose facility could also be used year-round for events, such as Snowtown USA, the harvest festival, weddings, small conferences, training sessions and for picnics and other private gatherings.
The project would also include other improvements in Thompson Park near the amphitheater, such as new trail development, parking and landscaping.
City Attorney Robert J. Slye said the project would not be hindered by the deed covenants that were placed on the park when the land was donated to the city in 1917.
The city also would be able to allow DPAO to lease that portion of the park for its concerts through a public service agreement, Mr. Slye said.
Mayor Smith has been a big proponent of the amphitheater, which has been talked about for years.
He thinks that the city has a good shot of obtaining funds for the project. The Fort Drum garrison and the local Fort Drum AUSA organization are endorsing the project.
Last year, the Watertown Family YMCA’s community center project scored a $9 million grant under the same DoD program. Construction for that project is slated to begin this year and be completed in summer 2022.
Can’t maintain 2 pools, how are they going to maintain this boondoggle? With a population decrease of 12% Watertown is really justifying going full blown cosmopolitan… Insanity..
