WATERTOWN — Kids could be frolicking in the city’s Alteri Pool at the fairgrounds on the last day of school.
City Engineer Michael Delaney hopes to have repairs completed on the Steve D. Alteri Municipal Swimming Pool at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds on June 23, the last day of classes for the Watertown City School District.
“Work is still on schedule,” he said.
The City Council set a goal to reopen the pool in time for the summer. The pool at Thompson Park opened on Memorial Day weekend and remains open only on weekends, weather permitting.
On June 28, the two pools will open for the season on a daily basis, with hours from noon to 7 p.m.
To get the Alteri pool ready, the City Council in December approved a $112,830.76 contract with Sundance Leisure, Watertown, to complete a series of repairs.
The repairs include: washing and degreasing the pool’s shell surface; installing a pump motor and piping; and replacing a new chemical controller.
The project had “some minor setbacks, but we adjusted,” said Meredith A. Griffin, the city’s lead engineer on the project.
While that pool should be ready for a June 23 opening, the city should soon find out the fate of the William J. Flynn Municipal Swimming Pool at North Elementary School.
A Syracuse engineering firm, C&S Companies, is looking at whether extensive repairs should be completed on the pool bathhouse or a new one should be built.
The city would use American Rescue Plan Act to pay for the project on the city’s north side.
The city was set to demolish the Alteri pool until it was learned that the Flynn pool at North Elementary was the one that needed the most repairs.
Last year, Mr. Delaney estimated that the repairs would cost $735,000.
The company has told the city Engineering Office that the study should be completed by June 24.
The company is getting paid $13,850 to complete “a full evaluation” of the pool and bathhouse, Ms. Griffin said.
The Syracuse engineering company is looking at the repairs to the pool, the bathhouse, deck, sidewalks and a host of other items.
Saving the Flynn pool became a campaign issue in the City Council race last fall. City Council members Lisa A. Ruggiero, Cliff G. Olney III and Patrick J. Hickey campaigned to get all three polls — Thompson, Alteri and Flynn — open for the public.
Last year, Councilman Olney convinced his colleagues that it was better to consider replacing the Flynn pool rather than repairing the old one.
Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith and Councilwoman Sarah V. Compo Pierce contended the city could not afford or need three pools.
Repairs kept the Alteri and Flynn pools from opening last summer. Only the Thompson Park pool was open.
