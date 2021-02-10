WATERTOWN — The city of Watertown was recently awarded a $50,000 tree maintenance grant that will be used to prune and remove potentially dangerous trees around various locations around Watertown.
The funding is coming through Round 15 of the Department of Environmental Conservation’s Urban and Community Forestry Grant Program.
The city will hire a contractor to work on various trees in street margins, within neighborhood playgrounds and city parks such as Thompson Park.
A portion of this funding also will be used to contract the chemical injection treatment of select city-owned ash trees to help protect these trees from the destructive emerald ash borer.
