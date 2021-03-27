WATERTOWN — The city fire department’s heavy rescue truck sold at auction in February has found a new home in central New York.
New owner Matthew Shannon, whose auto sales company, Village Motors in Oriskany, was the high bidder with $25,900, promised that he has big plans for the rig, but he would not divulge them.
“It’s made a home with us in Utica,” he said. “We have no intentions of reselling it. Rescue is our intention.”
He’s working on the project but did not want to talk specifically about what he wants to do with the 2005 American LaFrance series heavy rescue truck, saying he doesn’t want to jeopardize his plans.
“There’s a lot of moving parts,” he said. “And it’s a little complicated that I don’t want to say too much about it.”
Mr. Shannon said he and his family have connections to fire departments in the Utica and Rome area. He looks forward to making an announcement about the plans in a few months.
“I’m standing next to it right now,” he said on Friday during a telephone interview from his business.
Dale Morrow, the city’s purchasing manager, was told by Mr. Shannon that the fire truck would be “donated.”
Battalion Chief Andrew Denney knew that an auto sales company was the high bidder. He looked at the Village Motors website that indicated the new owner was supportive of fire departments, but he didn’t know what was going to happen to it until told by a reporter.
“I hope it goes to someone who can use it,” he said.
Figuring it had a back story, Mr. Shannon said he was intrigued by the rescue truck’s history, saying he wondered about the remnants of a decal that can still be seen on the apparatus.
A few years ago, the Watertown Fire Department named the rescue truck after the Rev. Monsignor Robert J. McCarthy, who died in 2018 at the age of 99. Monsignor McCarthy was the chaplain for the Fire Department for decades.
Mr. Shannon wanted to know more about the decal bearing the monsignor’s name that remains on the rescue truck. City firefighters tried scrubbing the decal off the truck but some of it can still be seen, Mr. Shannon said.
Under the city fire department, the rescue vehicle was purchased in 2005 and clocked 12,733 hours of usage and 84,977 miles driven on city streets. It went on about 2,600 calls a year during the last three years.
Mr. Shannon also didn’t know that there was a controversy about the city putting the piece of equipment up for auction. In January, the City Council decided to sell the truck after taking it off the road permanently amid a debate to stop emergency medical calls altogether. The firefighters’ union was against the move.
“We want to make Utica and Watertown proud,” Mr. Shannon said.
The rescue truck was listed on Auctions International’s website. After it went up for auction on Feb. 10, 149 bidders submitted bids on the online auction house.
The final bid for the city fire department rescue truck came in at $25,900 on Feb. 25, with “Scott8240” as the highest bid. Mr. Shannon’s son and business partner, Scott, submitted the bid for the company.
During the last minutes of the website auction, he and another bidder, “Quadk” went through a bidding war, with the competing bidder submitting a $25,800 bid that night before the father and son won it. Using a tow truck to haul it back home, Mr. Shannon picked up the vehicle on March 6.
Before the listing, firefighters also dismantled the radio, an intercom system and other equipment to get ready to auction it off while it sat mothballed in the Massey Street fire station.
