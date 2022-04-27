WATERTOWN — The 24 additional positions in the proposed budget would add $1.4 million to the city’s payroll.
On Monday, City Manager Kenneth A. Mix unveiled his $56.5 million spending plan that includes a net gain of 24.3 new positions.
Despite those costs, Mr. Mix thinks large increases in sales tax and hydroelectric revenues would more than pay for the new hires.
“It all depends whether the revenues will continue,” he said, adding that he expects that they will.
The city’s financial picture is so bright that he foresees the healthy fund balance only to get better in the coming year.
Out of the 24 positions, five new firefighter positions would be covered by federal money if the city is successful obtaining a Staffing for an Adequate Fire and Emergency Response, or SAFER grant. The city should hear about the $381,902 grant in a few months.
The other 19 positions include three police officers, a police lieutenant and a police sergeant for the county drug task force.
Other added positions include two civil engineers, five Department of Public Works employees, a fleet manager and an assistant superintendent for the DPW, a city planner, a new employee in the assessment office, a secretary in the codes office, a parks and recreation manager and a deputy comptroller. A part-time library clerk would also increase to full time.
In making his argument, Mr. Mix stressed that adding firefighters and police officers would save the city in overtime costs.
Before making the decisions, Mr. Mix asked department heads what they needed to get their jobs done.
The city has obtained about $30 million in federal money to help get through the COVID-19 pandemic.
While the city’s current financial situation looks strong, Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith and Councilwoman Lisa A. Ruggiero aren’t so sure that all 24 new positions are needed.
“Some of them, yes, but I’d like to have a discussion about some of the others,” Councilwoman Ruggiero said, adding that she’d be willing to bring back positions that were cut right before the pandemic.
Mayor Smith warned that the city would continue to incur salaries, health benefits and retirement costs for years after the influx of American Rescue Plan Act and other funding is gone.
“I think we should be more cautious,” he said. “It’s not easy to lay off employees or tell taxpayers their taxes are going up.”
But Councilman Cliff G. Olney III was ready to recommend moving forward with a deputy comptroller, saying it would free up Comptroller James E. Mills to delve into work that he cannot get to now because of time constraints.
He would also like to see a few more police officers added to the hires.
The two new engineers and city planner are good ideas as the city plans to move forward with an influx of projects using the deferral funding, Councilman Olney said.
If the hiring plan doesn’t work out, Mr. Mix said the city can rely on some of the $5.5 million he’s taking from the fund balance, transferring $5 million into the Capital Reserve Fund and $500,000 to the Tax Stabilization Fund.
Besides the 24.3 new positions, the 389-page proposed budget also includes 68 infrastructure and other projects that would cost $23.6 million.
The city is using nearly $11 million in remaining American Rescue Plan Act funding to pay for “an unprecedented number of capital projects in a short time,” but the city “is not staffed to handle that many projects,” according to Mr. Mix’s budget message.
Earlier this week, Mr. Mix called it “a once-in-a-lifetime budget.”
Under the tentative budget, the tax rate is down 1.74%. The tax levy increase will be 0%.
Council members have scheduled budget meetings for May 3, 4, 17, 20, 23 and 24. All are scheduled for 6 to 8 p.m.
