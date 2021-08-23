WATERTOWN — Ron Toper and his neighbor just replaced the sidewalks in front of their Grant Street homes five years ago.
But the city recently tore them up and installed new ones as part of a $251,380 project to replace all of the sidewalks along the three blocks of Grant Street.
The sidewalks along Tilden Street also were replaced this summer. Using Community Development Block Grant funding, the city completes sidewalk projects in low-income neighborhoods every year.
“I think aesthetically it certainly makes a big impact on neighborhoods,” said Michael A. Lumbis, the city’s planning and community development director.
The new sidewalks also make it “a lot safer to walk,” he added.
Watertown receives the CDBG state funds every year because it’s an entitlement city.
This year’s projects also are a part of the city’s Complete Streets program, an initiative that makes city streets more bicycle and pedestrian friendly.
The sidewalks along Grant Street also are a foot wider than the old 4-foot-wide ones, an important feature because the street is used by students who walk to the nearby Starbuck school.
“The city tells me that two people can comfortably walk side-by-side on them,” Mr. Toper said.
In the next year, the street’s curbing and paving also will be replaced. The street will end up a standard 26-feet wide.
While Grant Street is a low-volume traffic road, the narrower road will help slow down traffic, an important factor as it is in a school zone, city officials said. The wider grass margins also will make it better for snow storage for plows during the winter.
Upstate Construction Services, Inc, of Syracuse was the low-bidder for the two separate projects.
On Friday, Stephan Kline was among a crew of six from Upstate working on the sidewalks. Most of the sidewalks on both streets were in “pretty bad shape.”
“I think the neighbors are happy with the sidewalks,” he said. “They’re giving us good input.”
Charles E. Fisher, who has lived at 657 Grant St. since 1972 agreed that they needed to be replaced.
But he fell in front of his house where the sidewalk has been torn up and waiting for the new one to be installed.
“I just hope they get done soon,” he said.
The project is slated to be completed within the new few weeks.
