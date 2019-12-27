WATERTOWN — After working on it for more than a year, the city has a strategic plan in place.
The City Council last week unanimously approved the inch-thick document that contains the city’s goals and objectives.
“I hope it doesn’t end up on a shelf,” Councilman Cody J. Horbacz said. “It’s a good document.”
Mayor Joseph M. Butler Jr. said that putting together the strategic plan was a lot of work but it will be worth the effort.
Both elected officials are leaving office on Dec. 31.
Coming up with eight goals, city staffers developed a blueprint for the city’s future for the next five to 10 years. City Manager Rick Finn devised the idea for a strategic plan just a few months after he was hired in the summer of 2018.
During the fall of 2018, council members identified eight strategic goals for improving city operations and better serving the public.
City staff, making up eight teams from multiple city departments, spent the next year to develop detailed goals and sub-goals, and specific objectives to achieve those goals.
During the process, a series of open houses were held to give the public an opportunity for input.
In October, an informational meeting, with 40 people in attendance, was held at Watertown High School.
The eight goals include: establish partnerships; improve customer service; enhance internal and external communication; maintain fiscal sustainability; improve city infrastructure; take pride in the city’s appearance; work on economic development and focus on public safety.
Plans call for the City Council to vote on the plan next month. Every two years, city officials would then update the plan.
