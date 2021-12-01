WATERTOWN — Public Square will be lit up for the holidays starting Thursday.
The city’s annual tree lighting and parade will be held in Public Square on Thursday evening after a year’s absence.
Last year, holiday-goers celebrated with a drive-thru, reverse-style parade. They viewed the festivities from their vehicles. And the tree lighting wasn’t publicized beforehand because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Thursday’s downtown parade will be going back to the traditional event that’s been held for decades. The tree lighting also is back.
“We’re very excited to have the event happen in person,” said city senior planner Jennifer Voss, who’s organized the event for the city.
The event will begin with the tree lighting at 7 p.m. and the parade at 7:05 p.m. In previous years, the parade was held first and then the tree lighting.
The holiday festivities will begin at 7:00 p.m. when Mayor Smith and members of the City Council will officially kick off the holiday season with a countdown to light the city’s Christmas tree and start the light show for the holiday season.
Parade Chairman Stanley Zaremba, who’s been involved in the event for many years, said at least 42 groups and organizations will participate in the parade.
“It’s great for the community,” he said.
The parade will begin at Court Street and Marshall Place and proceed to Public Square.
It’s a little longer parade route, so that parade-goers spread out along the route because of COVID-19, Ms. Voss said.
“We’re just hoping it doesn’t rain,” Ms. Voss said.
Beginning at 3:00 p.m. Thursday, all travel lanes on the north side of Public Square will be closed to traffic and on-street parking will be restricted. In addition, Court Street will be closed to traffic for the parade beginning at approximately 4:45 p.m.
Temporary barricades, traffic cones and signage will be placed, and a detour route will be established for the event. Parking will be available at one of the many city parking lots in the downtown area and at the Jefferson County Human Services Building North and South Parking Lots after 5:00 p.m.
