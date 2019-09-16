WATERTOWN — Property owners will learn more about the new vacant property registry and inspection program that goes into effect on Dec. 1.
City Manager Rick Finn said the city will put together a marketing plan to let the public know more about the new law.
Information about the program will be provided to the public before it begins, he said.
In April, City Manager Rick Finn proposed charging fees as a way to deal with vacant buildings that dot the city.
City lawmakers believe the new law will make owners accountable for their vacant buildings.
Properties that are for sale or that are in compliance would not be involved in the program. As long as there are no violations, the city would not go after those properties.
Under the registration program, the owner of a vacant building would pay a $50 fee upon registration no later than 30 days after it becomes vacant.
If the building remains vacant for more than 90 days, the city codes enforcement office would conduct inspections on the property and the owner would be assessed a $750 fee to pay for them.
