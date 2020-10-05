WATERTOWN — The city’s Planning Board will consider a new zoning approach on Tuesday for a proposal to construct a commercial building in the 1300 block of Washington Street.
The developers, Sundus and Sarah Latif, want to build an 11,532-square-foot mixed-use building at the site of two houses and a previously demolished house. The new building would house a dental practice at 1348, 1352 and 1356 Washington St.
The Planning Board will consider changing the zoning for the property from Residence B to Limited Business on the recommendation of the city’s Planning Department.
On Monday night, City Council agreed to send the Limited Business zoning change to the Planning Board after a brief presentation by Michael A. Lumbis, the city’s planning and community development director.
“I think it’s more consistent for what’s envisioned in that area,” he said.
The project has been opposed by neighbors who are concerned about additional flooding in their backyards, property values decreasing and privacy issues. Residents in the neighborhood have resubmitted a petition with 28 signatures against the project.
City officials think that the Limited Business zoning might be a better compromise than the Residence C idea because it would limit future development for that area.
Urban Mixed Use areas are basically buffer zones between residential neighborhoods and where businesses are located.
The project could still be facing an uphill battle to get approved, however. It appears that there will not be enough support on the Planning Board and City Council to get it approved.
Council members could still disregard the Planning Board’s recommendation to deny the needed zoning change and still approve the project.
But that, too, looks like it could be in jeopardy. Needing four votes, Councilwomen Sarah V. Compo and Ruggiero have said they support the neighbors.
Mr. Lumbis said the Residence C zoning would be “spot zoning.”
Rezoning the property Residence C also would go against recommendations in the city’s Comprehensive Plan that council approved last December, he said.
The Planning Board meets at 3 p.m. today in the third floor council chambers of City Hall, 245 Washington St. The City Council could vote on it next month.
Please explain the role of the Planning Board. Does it have actual legal authority of its own, or does it only make recommendations to the City Council?
