WATERTOWN — The search for a new permanent city manager is back on track.
The city posted an ad on its website announcing that the City Council has begun its search again for a new city manager to replace Rick Finn, who abruptly resigned on Jan. 24 following an internal investigation into whether he created a hostile work environment.
Former city planning coordinator Kenneth A. Mix has been serving in that capacity in an interim position until council members find a new one. He agreed to work in the position until the end of the year.
Candidates have until Sept. 4 to apply for the position. Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith has a goal of getting somebody on board by Jan. 1. Interviews will be conducted during the fall.
“It was delayed because of COVID,” he said.
Former Ogdensburg City Manager John C. Krol is conducting the search for the city.
Mr. Krol has told him that there were three people who expressed interest in applying.
Depending on the candidate’s experience, qualifications, and salary history, the city anticipates an initial annual salary in the range of $110,000 to $130,000.
The City Charter stipulates that the city will have a two-year employment contract with the city manager. The city manager is required to reside within the city.
While Mr. Finn resigned, the City Council determined that he did not cause a hostile work environment, but found other issues with him that did not rise to the level of a hostile work environment. He and council members agreed he would resign.
In November, Parks and Recreation Superintendent Erin E. Gardner filed the complaint against Mr. Finn with the city and subsequently with the state Division of Human Rights.
She is currently on paid leave after she was suspended for insubordination and misconduct charges associated with her complaint.
